Into the Woods

× Expand photograph by kristen smith Kristen Smith with her dog and hiking companion, Sunny.

Less than two months after my mom died, I found myself standing at the entrance of Muir Woods National Monument in Marin County, California. I had discovered this place through a sleep story on the Calm app. Initially, I had wanted to travel here with my mom. But as summer came to an end, I knew we would not be able to make this journey together. So in November 2021, I stood at the entrance to this magnificent place, all by myself, ready to embrace its beauty and splendor.

Muir Woods is beyond description. Standing before centuries-old redwood trees was both healing and cathartic for my grief-stricken soul. In that moment, I felt alive and free — awed by the brilliance around me, ready to face the next chapter of my life. As I walked, I remembered all of the amazing trails in my own neck of the woods. The trails in Memphis that served as a special place in my healing journey. A place to cry. A place to laugh. A place to scream. Without driving more than an hour, I had found the most magical places on earth. Magic in their inherent beauty, but also magic in the healing and comfort that they provided.

More than anything, this is an invitation for discovery — for you to find your own magical places in your own backyard, in our collective backyard.

In Japan, the term shinrin yoku describes the process of “forest bathing” — a calm and quiet practice of observing nature and breathing deeply. It is said that this practice can reduce stress, improve mood, and boost the immune system. In my experience, I have found being in nature an antidote to the stress and toxicity of our world. When it seemed like everything was falling apart around me, being present in nature brought me back to my true self.

What follows is a very informal guide to some trails in and around Memphis. Yet, more than anything, this is an invitation for discovery — for you to find your own magical places in your own backyard, in our collective backyard. For the purpose of this story, we’ll visit four special trails en route to healing.

× Expand photograph by kristen smith

Address: South Walnut Bend Road, Memphis, opposite Lowe’s on Germantown Parkway

Facilities: Small parking lot and portable toilet at trailhead

Hours: Sunrise to sunset

Distance: 12.5-mile loop along the Wolf River consisting of three trails

February 2020

I had just left a therapy session on the edge of a breakdown. A few days earlier, I had been in Boston at the same time that one of the first Covid-19 cases entered our country through Logan International Airport. That news added more anxiety to my already very stressed nervous system. After a short drive, I found myself in the parking lot of the Wolf River Refuge Trailhead.

When most people pull into this lot, they head to the very popular beach on the Wolf River. I started my trek on the blue trail heading straight into the middle of the woods. In less than five minutes, I was completely lost in the trees and the sounds of nature.

Everything in my life was uncertain, and in the several months that followed, the world came to a screeching halt, and all of my stress compounded to crippling anxiety and panic attacks. Within these trees, however, I would always find peace and clarity. While everything else was shutting down, this trail became open and alive for me. This would become a space for me to breathe against the forces of the world around me.

Although these trails can continue for 12 miles, for two years I often found myself on the same 4-mile loop on repeat, taking in the beauty of the Lucius Birch State Natural Area. And although this area is popular with mountain bikers, there is still plenty of solitude to be found on these trails.

× Expand photograph by kristen smith

Address: 201 County Road 754, Wynne, AR

Facilities: Ample parking, visitor center, and restrooms

Hours: 8 am – 5 pm

Distance: 25 miles of a multi-use trail system winding through the forests on Crowley’s Ridge

April 2021

God, please, please show me how to finish the race.” The stress of the previous year had taken a toll on my physical and mental health. While I had not completely lost my will to live, I had lost my passion and zest for life. There were brief moments of joy at my new job, but I longed for a world full of light and colors. I desperately wanted to feel alive and free. Instead, I was lost. Confused. Tired. Uncertain.

After a quick Google search, I found myself at Village Creek State Park, across the Mississippi River near Wynne, Arkansas. Village Creek sits on Crowley’s Ridge, one of the most interesting geological landscapes in Arkansas. On the Austell Trail, I traversed the hilly terrain crossing a clear creek before reaching Lake Austell, one of the two large lakes within the park.

It was on this trail that I cried those words into the atmos and the universe. By circumstance, or maybe something more divine, I looked down at the rainbow Nike sweatshirt I was wearing and knew at once that I could not spend another day running from my queerness

I came out that day, and so began a new journey of self-love, acceptance, and empowerment. As I stood on the ridge, I felt my power re-emerging as I no longer could run from myself and the internalized voices of middle school bullies shaming me. In that moment, 55 miles from the hustle and bustle of Beale Street, the quiet of the woods emboldened me to live my truth.

× Expand photograph by kristen smith

Address: 140 Herb Parsons Way, Collierville

Facilities: Parking lot and restroom facilities at trailhead

Hours: Sunrise to sunset

Distance: 7-mile loop around the 177-acre Herb Parsons Lake

May 2022

I had just come back to Memphis after spending almost three weeks abroad in both Africa and Europe. I recalled the moment I stood atop Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, watching the brilliant sunset and knowing that I had to move forward in all earnestness pursuing my dreams. After my mom passed away in September, I could feel her spirit and a divine drive to find my voice and live unapologetically.

Although I wasn’t exactly sure of my ultimate goal, I knew I wanted to write and use my voice and artistry in service to the world around me. When I stumbled upon Herb Parsons Lake, I was fully ready to embrace all of the magic around me.

About a mile into the walk, it began to rain. I stood there arms outstretched and realized how happy my inner child was in that moment. Standing on the edge of a vast lake among the myriad of trees, I felt light and free. This place became my playground. My sanctuary. My stage. My shalom.

Around the lake, a 7-mile walking and biking trail leads through hardwood trees with the lake not too far out of sight. Along this trail, I’ve spotted deer and several species of birds in and out of the water. Usually, very few people are on the trail, making this a perfect place for full immersion into nature and discovery.

× Expand photograph by kristen smith

Address: 419 W.C. Johnson Park Drive, Collierville, in W.C. Johnson Park

Facilities: Ample parking and restroom facilities located in park area

Hours: 6 am – 11 pm

Distance: 3.9-mile loop through the 135-acre park containing 75 acres of wetland areas

July 2022

“I want to be a New York Times bestselling author,” I declared to my friend before starting my walk at Peterson Lake Nature Center.

“Then, write,” he said. “Go to the woods with your journal and write.”

“That’s not a book,” I shot back emphatically.

“Just do it,” he answered.

I began by walking three-quarters of a mile on the boardwalk over the wetlands, then went down steps to enter the “primitive” trail, which is blazed in white on the trees.

After a short time among the trees on the dirt trail, I found a turn-off that led to a vast and private beach on the Wolf River. There were no other sounds besides the occasional call of a bird or chirp from the crickets. I could even hear the gentle rush of water from the river.

In these woods, I found my voice once again. I healed from the most tragic two years of my life. I bared my hurt and all of my heart into the very soul of the trees.

As I laid out my yoga mat, my puppy jumped in and out of the water gleefully — a perfect playground for her with the washed-up driftwood and branches.

Overtaken by the serenity and joy of the moment, I grabbed my journal and began to write a note to myself. A declaration to keep going. A note of encouragement. A song a freedom. A manifesto. A promise. A love letter.

“I don’t know what’s next,” I wrote. “But I will not stop. I will not quit. I will work with more vigor and focus. I will not stop. I will march forward every day. Every day and every breath is a miracle. Never forget that. Always growing with grind and grace to see the end of the race.”

September 2022

I walked nearly 20 miles over three days visiting each of these places again — reflecting on these months of deep loss and great joy. As I took each step in the hallowed coverings of oak and pine trees, I reflected on the immense healing that happened in the great greenscape of the Bluff City. I also recalled each moment of awe and amazement. I remembered walking along the Wolf River and seeing an owl peering down at me the very moment I felt my mom was watching me. Tears streamed down my face as I recounted all the silent prayers heard in these great sanctuaries. I took my familiar paths on these walks, but I noticed how much was yet to be discovered, not only at these places, but across our area.

In these woods, I found my voice once again. I healed from the most tragic two years of my life. I bared my hurt and all of my heart into the very soul of the trees. Shortly after the ice storm brought down trees and power lines across the city, I walked into the woods and found a tree that had just recently fallen. I could not help but reach out and lay my hands on the trunk. Though the tree was no longer standing tall, I thanked it for its service to humankind and my own healing journey.

I hope you accept this invitation to go for a walk in one of these magical places or discover one of your own in “Memphis … the most beautiful land in the world.”

More Places to Discover

Address: Wolf River Blvd., Collierville, opposite St. George’s Independent School

Trail Info: 0.6-mile out and back paved trail leading to a wetland observation deck overlooking 100 acres of natural wetlands

Address:Wolf River Blvd. and Kimbrough Rd., Germantown

Trail Info: 0.8-mile unpaved loop through a 21-acre natural area

Address: 4523 Canada Rd., Lakeland

Trail Info: 4 miles of dirt trails through rolling hills and woods

Address: 1914 Poplar Ave., Memphis

Trail Info: 4 miles of dirt trails and 1.4-mile limestone loop through the 126-acre Old Forest

Address: 910 Riddick Rd., Millington

Trail Info: 20 miles of trails that wind throughout the park sitting mostly on the Chickasaw Bluff overlooking the Mississippi River

Address: 6903 Great View Dr., North, Memphis

Trail Info: 40 miles of paved and unpaved trails traversing one of the largest urban parks in the country

Kristen Smith is a native Memphian, proud dog mama, avid world traveler, writer, and incessant dreamer who is passionate about the transformative power of personal healing and growth. She draws upon her own experiences to encourage others in their healing journeys through her Memphis-based wellness collective, High Vibe, Mane highvibemane.com.