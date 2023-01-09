There are as many different ways to get married as there are couples uttering their vows. A few years ago, I was thrilled to be my oldest friend’s maid of honor in her classic New Orleans wedding, complete with a second line and dancing into the night. When my own husband and I were married, our chariot was a Subaru. Before we stood before a judge that day, I changed into my (short, gray) wedding dress in the ladies’ room at the county courthouse — to ensure no dog hair was stuck to the fabric. The money we saved helped finance our Paris honeymoon! The constant of any wedding, of course, is the commitment two people make to each other to build a life together, for better or for worse.

For this year’s annual wedding spotlight, we decided to reach out to local photographers who capture the personality and humanity of this city and her people, and work with them to publish imagery of ceremonies they have shot recently. (Thank you to the photographers and the happy couples for allowing us to share these memories with you.)

Rather than telling you exactly how or where to get married, we offer instead these moments of inspiration in all their glorious variety. If you became engaged over the holidays (congratulations!) or have a family member who did, we offer these creative, distinctive Memphis weddings as reminders that your wedding should look and feel just like you. — Anna Traverse Fogle

Photograph by Karen Pulfer Focht

× Expand Daniel and Tara Parkins (center) came from Alabama to renew their vows at Graceland during Elvis Week. Other couples also renewed their vows in the brand-new Wedding Chapel in the Woods.

Photograph by Houston Cofield

× Expand Andrea Alajbegovic and Taylor McGraw got married at The Mill at Plein Air in Taylor, Mississippi.

Photograph by Ashley Benham

× Expand Katie and Paul Earheart-Brown were married February 19, 2022, at Advent Presbyterian Church in Cordova, with a reception following at the FedEx Event Center at Shelby Farms.

Photographs by Michelle Evans Art

× Expand The Metal Museum was the site of the marriage of Judith Denham and Xavier May on November 5, 2022.

× Expand The bride and bridesmaids compare their henna tattoos before the ceremony.

Photograph by Ashley Benham

× Expand Ryna Frankel and Alex Hanson had their wedding and reception at 409 South Main on August 14, 2022.

Photographs by Jamie Harmon

× 1 of 3 Expand Amurica is a 1950 teardrop camper converted into a photo booth. Originally intended to be a traveling portrait project, it has evolved into one of the most unusual photo booth experiences around. Over the last 11-plus years, more than 100,000 photos have been taken inside. × 2 of 3 Expand Amurica is a 1950 teardrop camper converted into a photo booth. Originally intended to be a traveling portrait project, it has evolved into one of the most unusual photo booth experiences around. Over the last 11-plus years, more than 100,000 photos have been taken inside. × 3 of 3 Expand Amurica is a 1950 teardrop camper converted into a photo booth. Originally intended to be a traveling portrait project, it has evolved into one of the most unusual photo booth experiences around. Over the last 11-plus years, more than 100,000 photos have been taken inside. Prev Next

Photograph by Houston Cofield

× Expand Taylor McGraw puts on his custom suit prior to his wedding ceremony at The Mill at Plein Air in Taylor, Mississippi. McGraw and Andrea Alajbegovic were married October 8, 2022.

Photograph by Karen Pulfer Focht