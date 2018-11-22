Homegrown Holiday Gift Guide: Part 4

The holiday season is upon us, and we’re making our list and checking it twice. If you haven’t yet found the perfect gifts for everyone on yours, now’s the time. This week, we're presenting a variety of options (15 total) for the men, women, and children (and furry friends!) in your life. The best part: These items are all produced locally. From food and music to books and accessories, this truly “homegrown” gift guide showcases some of Memphis’ makers and is sure to please even the most fickle giftees.

Gift Set

from Rendezous. Barbecue fans, rejoice! This gift set includes two slabs of ribs (each containing 12 to 14 bones), barbecue sauce, seasoning, popcorn, and preparation tips from perhaps one of the most well-known barbecue joints in Memphis. Additional ribs or shoulder, sauces, seasonings, desserts, and merchandise can be added to the order. Orders ship through FedEx, so this gift set is ideal for family members and friends throughout the country who are missing out on Memphis barbecue. $99.

Available at Charlie Vergos Rendezvous or online at hogsfly.com.

Burger Seasoning

from Huey's. Longtime “Best Burger” winner in a variety of Memphis “best” contests, including this very magazine’s Readers’ Restaurant Poll, Huey’s knows a thing or two about flavor. This secret-recipe seasoning isn’t just for burgers. Sprinkle it on fries, seafood, popcorn, and more for maximum Memphis kick. $3.95/single, $12/3-pack (also offered in 6- and 12-packs).

Available at Huey’s locations and online at hueyburger.com/shop.

Toiletries

from Buff City Soap. Rosemary, lavender, and mint, oh my! All Buff City Soap products are made in-store with natural ingredients and contain no parabens, artificial detergents, dyes, phthalates, or other harmful ingredients. Customers can also customize soaps, bath bombs, and face masks to suit their tastes or allergies. Other products include pet soaps (that contain flea and tick repellents and are free of harsh chemicals) and monthly subscription boxes featuring a mix of four full and trial-size products. Three-piece gift set: $23.

Available at Buff City Soap locations (3000 Kirby Whitten Road, 101 South Main, and 944 South Cooper) or buffcitysoap.com.