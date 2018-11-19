Homegrown Holiday Gift Guide: Part 1

The holiday season is upon us, and we’re making our list and checking it twice. If you haven’t yet found the perfect gifts for everyone on yours, now’s the time. Over the following week, we'll present a variety of options (15 total) for the men, women, and children (and furry friends!) in your life. The best part: These items are all produced locally. From food and music to books and accessories, this truly “homegrown” gift guide showcases some of Memphis’ makers and is sure to please even the most fickle giftees.

Pie!

from Muddy's Bake Shop. A treat from Muddy’s is a no-brainer gift idea for sweet tooths. Muddy’s most popular product during the holidays, the Shady Wake Pecan Pie, is baked to perfection, and begins with a homemade butter crust and chopped, toasted pecans. The delectable ingredients are placed in the flaky crust, and, while the pie bakes, pecans rise to the top, caramelizing and getting a second toasting. $22.

Available at Muddy’s Bake Shop (585 S. Cooper and 5101 Sanderlin #114) or muddysbakeshop.com.

Tea

from My Cup of Tea. My Cup of Tea, a local nonprofit based out of “The House” Orange Mound, a women’s resource center, provides poor, disadvantaged women in Orange Mound with job opportunities. Considering where the company is located, it seemed fitting to merchandise their own Orange Mound Porch Peach caffeine-free tea flavor. Other flavors include Bluff City Chai, Blue Suede Shoes (blueberry flavor), and 901 of a Kind (coconut almond black tea). $12 (2.2 oz).

Available at a variety of retailers, including Palladio Cafe & Antiques, The Dixon Gallery and Gardens, Miss Cordelia’s, Novel, and online at shopmycupoftea.com.

Mug

from Belltower Artisans. Since high school, University of Memphis students Micah Dempsey and Christopher Galbreath dreamed of having their own coffee shop and pottery studio. That dream became a reality much sooner than expected when Galbreath received an assignment in his business class to start a company. He enlisted the help of Dempsey, and soon enough, they were selling pottery online and at a pop-up shop at Minglewood Hall. Now, their shop, Belltower Artisans, has taken permanent residence in the Highland Strip and offers a variety of pottery and ceramics made by them and other local artists, as well as local coffees and teas. The Memphis Skyline mug is designed and created by Sarah Brubaker, who is both the studio manager at Belltower, and the founder of Brukie Studios.: $35.

Available at Belltower Artisans (549 S. Highland) and belltowerartisans.com.