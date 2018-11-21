Homegrown Holiday Gift Guide: Part 3

The holiday season is upon us, and we’re making our list and checking it twice. If you haven’t yet found the perfect gifts for everyone on yours, now’s the time. This week, we're presenting a variety of options (15 total) for the men, women, and children (and furry friends!) in your life. The best part: These items are all produced locally. From food and music to books and accessories, this truly “homegrown” gift guide showcases some of Memphis’ makers and is sure to please even the most fickle giftees.

Dog Treats

by Hollywood Feed. These gourmet dog biscuits, made with brown rice flour, rolled oats, sweet potato, honey, applesauce, and bacon in the Hollywood Feed bakery on Union Avenue, make the perfect stocking stuffer for Fido. Your furry friends will be sure to take delight in the sweet and salty flavors, but if not, Hollywood Feed offers other variations, including pumpkin & cranberry and peanut butter, oat, and flax. Five available flavors: $10.99.

Available at any Hollywood Feed location or online at hollywoodfeed.com.

Calendar

by Erika Roberts. Ever since mixed-media artist Erika Roberts was a child, she had a knack for the arts. She spent much of her youth drawing and taking art classes, and during high school, attended Tennessee Governor’s School for the Arts. She took a bit of a hiatus, however, and practiced law for about 10 years. After later deciding that art was indeed her life’s passion, Roberts opened up her own art studio and business in 2017. Her watercolor 2019 Bluff City Bicentennial calendar features well-known landmarks and lists various Memphis events and famous Memphians’ birthdays. $38.

Available at Truffle Pig (Germantown), B. Collective, and online at erikaroberts.studio.

T-shirt

from Memphis Made Tees. A great gift idea for the Memphis Tigers basketball fans in your life, this T-shirt celebrates the recent, most talked-about addition to the team, the legendary Penny Hardaway. This shirt, displaying Hardaway’s profile stamped on a penny, is made of 100 percent combed and ring-spun cotton. Memphis Made Tees also offers a variety of other Memphis-made T-shirts, tank tops, crewnecks, and hoodies with Memphis themes that would make great gifts for family, friends, or perhaps for yourself. $20.

Available online at memphismadetees.com.