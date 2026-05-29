Go Wild! This Summer, Venture into Nature Without Leaving Town

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Editor’s Note: Nestled through the Memphis urban area are surprisingly tranquil green oases. If you’re ready for a break from the hustle for a spell, you don't need to travel far. From an otherworldly paddling voyage to the centering rhythm of a day on the trail, our hometown offers a wealth of opportunities to change your outlook — literally.

It’s hard to believe you can suddenly escape from civilization by just turning off Quince Road into the Lichterman Nature Center. It’s just minutes away from Neil’s Music Room, Three Little Pigs Bar-B-Q, and Ridgeway High School. In other words, you can walk in the woods and experience nature in East Memphis only minutes after you finish shopping at Target.

If you want the feeling of going camping without bringing a pop-up tent or a sleeping bag, then this is the place. Let your hair down and relax. Lichterman, which is part of the Pink Palace Family of Museums, covers 65 acres, which includes a three-mile nature path and large lake.

Expand photograph by michael donahue Baby bluebirds in a nest.

I recently visited Lichterman for about an hour on a weekday. “This is the best-kept secret in town,” says Kathy Rhodes at the front desk. “People don’t see us from the road. They’re so excited when they find us.”

And, she adds, it’s a great place to bring the kids. “We’re really good for getting them tired.” I honestly felt like I was on vacation somewhere far away from Memphis. Along the paths winding through the woods at Lichterman I saw Virginia creeper, sweet William, pawpaw, yucca, and even good old poison ivy (but not where you can step on it unless you get off of the path). Lichterman volunteer Jan Castillo pointed out a plant called aesculus pavia or “red buckeye.” When it blooms, you will start seeing hummingbirds. That’s the signal that they’ve returned, she tells me.

I walked across the bridges over the lake, which is home to “the biggest fish in the world,” Rhodes says, “because nobody gets to fish in it.” The nature center and arboretum also include animal exhibits and various events. Volunteers were getting ready for the annual plant sale while I was there.

Lichterman plant activities coordinator Jesse Munson, who refers to herself as the “plant lady,” let me peep into a birdhouse to see baby bluebirds. And they really are a beautiful, shimmering shade of blue. I took photos with my phone. I took a lot of photos. There’s plenty to see here. The only reminder of civilization came when I heard a fire or police siren in the distance. Otherwise, the only sounds were the singing of birds. It was peace.

Lichterman Nature Center, 5992 Quince Road