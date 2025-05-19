For Tail-Wags AND Wiggles

× Expand photograph by abigail morici Blobby is ready for his Apple and Blueberry Cookies.

Apples, blueberries, cucumbers, Greek yogurt, oat flour, coconut oil — these were just some of the ingredients my dog, Blobby, added to our shared grocery list. He was looking for some variety in his diet; he’d been hinting by not eating his kibble until I sprinkled Parmesan cheese on top. It was a show each morning and evening: a performative shake of the can to entice him, a squeaky voice announcing that I’ve finally cowered to his Parmesan cheese demands. But that little display was nothing compared to the arrival of groceries for his surprise DIY treats.

Immediately, Blobby’s nose snooted into the bags, his little tail wiggling, along with his whole body. Something about this shopping trip was exciting, he could tell, and he was right. I was excited, for once, to go to the dreaded grocery store. I didn’t even mind getting lost when buying applesauce or when there was no store-brand oat flour that the recipe called for. This was for my Blobby, who deserves everything, who wiggles for anything.

So, when I began baking, he sat by the kitchen counter as I grated an apple for an apple and blueberry cookie recipe. He followed me outside when I picked mint and parsley for a batch of breath-freshening cookies. He flinched when I blended yogurt, cucumber, and ice for a special dog-friendly mocktail — he doesn’t like the noise. He listened when I told him to back up from the freezer when I put some molds with yogurt and berries inside. (Okay, I might have gone overboard with the homemade treats.)

When it came time to tasting, oh boy, was he ready. The cookies were a hit. I’ve included the recipes (below). Like I said, I made two kinds: apple and blueberry, and mint and parsley. Both apples and blueberries contain antioxidants and fiber, and mint and parsley have lots of vitamins, like vitamin A, which is good for vision and immune health.

These were easy to make, mostly because there is less at stake than baking cookies for humans. You can’t disappoint your number-one fan with a treat, even if it’s a little overcooked or misshapen. Plus, your dog might prefer the crunch of an overbaked cookie, or a senior pup might prefer the softer chew of one underbaked. Or if they’re like Blobby, you’ll be convinced they just swallow it whole without chewing, they eat it so fast.

Blobby was a bit timid about the frozen treats. He’s had a few Mempops pup-pops in his time and devoured them, and that’s always a treat — sometimes maybe more for me because there’s something about ordering a “pupsicle” that just tickles me. It’s made with chicken stock, roasted sweet potatoes, carrots, and brown rice, and served up on a rawhide stick. It’s a great option if you’re not in a DIY mood.

They aren’t as impressive as Mempops, but these treats are cute. I ordered a set of silicon molds in the shape of doggy bones and pawprints from ye olde internet store. But any shape will do or even just an ice-cube tray. Remember: Your dog will not care. (Same for the cookies — if it’s in the shape of a Christmas tree or a plain circle, they’ll eat it.) All you have to do is mix yogurt, water, and berries into the molds, and BAM! you’re done. Well, after you freeze it.

I felt like a kid with these, and they would probably be fun to make with kids. I was experimenting, throwing raspberries and blueberries in the blender with yogurt. I put in a bit of coconut oil, too. It’s supposed to be good for hair and skin and may provide some immune support, so why not? I made some with cucumbers, and others with just blueberries. Oh, what a time. Blobby licked the spatula, acquired a Greek yogurt goatee, and rocked it.

When the frozen treats were ready, it turned out he wasn’t a fan of the cucumber ones, and he took his time with the blueberry ones, but he begged for more of the raspberry and blueberry pops. It’s all about finding what your dog likes. And, yes, I question his palate. I’ve seen the literal trash and the other indelicate goods he’s tried to eat. But Blobby likes what Blobby likes.

And Blobby does not like cucumbers. I knew this before, yet I thought I could change him. You can’t change a man, though, even your little man. So when I served his cucumber mocktail — a puptail, if you will — I shouldn’t have been surprised when he licked up the Milk-Bone cookie rim and only tasted the actual mocktail, just a sip before he went about his way to stalk the squirrels in the bird-feeder from his window perch. Next time, I’ll have to try raspberries and blueberries.

For now, the frozen treats are stored in the freezer, the cookies are in the cookie jar, and Blobby is salivating.

Apple and Blueberry Dog Cookies

Ingredients

1 cup of oat flour

1 apple (grated; make sure to remove seeds)

½ cup of blueberries

1 tablespoon of coconut oil (melted)

¼ cup of water

Recipe

Preheat the oven to 350° F.

Combine oat flour, grated apple, and blueberries. Make sure to break the blueberries down slightly while stirring.

Add the melted oil and water until a dough forms. If the dough is too dry, add more water; if it’s too wet, add more flour.

Place the dough onto a lightly floured surface and roll it out to about a quarter-inch thickness. Cut out the treats with cookie cutters, slice into squares, or roll them into small balls and flatten. (If the dough is difficult to work with (e.g. too sticky), you can put it in the fridge for 15 or so minutes to firm it.)

Put the treats on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake for about 20 to 30 minutes, or until golden brown.

Let cool before serving.

× Expand photograph by abigail morici Blobby and a Cucumber Mocktail

Cucumber Mocktail

Ingredients

1 cucumber

½ cup of ice

½ cup of Greek yogurt (unsweetened)

Recipe

Combine ingredients in a blender.

(If you’re feeling fancy, you can make a cookie rim by blending storebought or homemade biscuits and using Greek yogurt to dip the drinking vessel of choice in for the cookies to stick to the cup — or bowl.)

Mint and Parsley Dog Cookies

Ingredients

1 cup of oat flour

2 tablespoons of Curly parsley (Italian and other varieties act as diuretics and can lead to dehydration)

2 tablespoons of mint

¼ cup applesauce (unsweetened)

1 egg

Recipe

Preheat the oven to 350° F.

Finely chop the herbs. (If you don’t have mint or parsley, or your dog doesn’t like one of them, you can substitute with basil.)

Combine the oat flour, parsley, mint, applesauce, and egg, and stir until you have a dough.

If the dough is too dry, add more water; if it’s too wet, add more flour.

Place the dough onto a lightly floured surface and roll it out to about a quarter-inch thickness. Cut out the treats with cookie cutters, slice into squares, or roll them into small balls and flatten. (If the dough is difficult to work with (e.g. too sticky), you can put it in the fridge for 15 or so minutes to firm it.)

Put the treats on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake for about 20 to 30 minutes, or until golden brown.

Let cool before serving.

× Expand photograph by abigail morici

Frozen Raspberry and Blueberry Pup Treats

Ingredients

½ cup of raspberries (fresh or frozen)

½ cup of blueberries (fresh or frozen)

1 cup of Greek yogurt (unsweetened)

1 tablespoon of coconut oil (melted)

1 tablespoon of water

Recipe

Combine ingredients in a blender.

Pour into mold. Freeze. And enjoy!