Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: January 4th-6th

Beer + Hymns, Midtown Crossing Grill

Midtown Crossing Grill, 394 N. Watkins

Fri., Jan. 4, 5:30-7 p.m.

Maybe you're feeling a little guilty for drinking too much on New Year's Eve. Add some hymns to a bit of the hair of the dog.

The first Friday of every month, Evergreen Presbyterian hosts Beer + Hymns. Practice joy and laughter in a family-friendly atmosphere as old songs make participants and onlookers alike cry, laugh, or roll their eyes.

"Transition," by Veda Reed

David Lusk Gallery, 97 Tillman

Fri., Jan. 4, 5-8 p.m.

Guess who has a birthday this month? Well yes, Elvis of course. We'll get to that in a minute.

Artist Veda Reed will celebrate her 85th birthday with you at her exhibition opening for "Transition."

Revered for her long career of creating sublime, luminous, large-scale paintings of skies, cloudscapes, and the cycles of the sun and moon, Reed was inspired by her childhood in the wide-open spaces of Oklahoma.

Need more nature in your life for the new year?

Opening reception for "Green Zazen," by Kristi Duckwork and Nancy Morrow

Kristi Duckworth and Nancy Morrow have you covered at their duo opening reception for “Green Zazen” also on Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Eclectic Eye, 242 S. Cooper.

This collaborative art show will inspire a contemplative state of mind encouraging visitors to slow down and embrace natural colors and textures.

Featured pieces from both artists depict phenomena of the physical world, including plants, animals, and microcosm landscapes that inspire the feeling of life moving along, quietly growing, and changing as time goes by.

Elvis Birthday Celebration, Guest House at Graceland

Guest House at Graceland, 3600 Elvis Presley

Jan. 5-8

Bob Eubanks, Stephen Hawking, and David Bowie were all born on January 8th. But Memphis folks—and folks around the world—know the most famous January 8th birthday belongs to Elvis Presley. Join in a four-day celebration of Elvis Presley, the King of Rock-and-Roll, including the Elvis Birthday Bash, Elvis Birthday Proclamation Ceremony, a special Tupelo excursion, and more.

Wedding University 2018 Bridal Showcase, Memphis Hilton

Memphis Hilton, 939 Ridge Lake

Sun., Jan. 6, 12:30-4 p.m.

January is traditionally Memphis magazine's wedding issue. And maybe a question or two was asked during new year celebrations. It happens. So what now?

Get schooled on planning your wedding. Learn from the professors of the wedding industry as they share their expertise at this free workshop. Meet the top wedding professionals in Memphis who will make your special day extra special.

Overton Park: A People's History, book signing by Brooks Lamb,

Novel., 387 Perkins Ext.

Sun., Jan. 6, 2 p.m.

A pretty good new year resolution would be to read more. After ordering a subscription to Memphis magazine, maybe go see Brooks Lamb at Novel. to get your copy of Overton Park: A People's History signed.

This delightfully informative book, filled with historic photos, offers a history of the park from the perspective of those who lived it. Lamb interviewed nearly a score of Memphians—from civil rights activist Johnnie Turner to U.S. Congressman Steve Cohen, from artist Martha Kelly to retired zookeepers Kathy Fay and Richard Meek—to learn what the park has meant to them and to discover the transformations they have witnessed.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.