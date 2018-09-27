Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: September 28th-30th

Community Day: “Outings Project”
"Outings Project"
French artist, Julien de Casabianca, makes his mark on Memphis.
Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, 1934 Poplar
Fri., Sept. 28, 5-7 p.m.
Party on the plaza to celebrate the new Brooks Outside exhibition, Outings Project. Enjoy music, food trucks, art-making, and more.
At 6:30 p.m., artist Julien de Casabianca will complete an installation on the museum’s façade, followed by a talk in the Dorothy K. Hohenberg Auditorium at 7 p.m.
Bluff City Hotwing Festival
Bluff City Hotwing Festival, Memphis Catholic High School
Just "wing" it for student scholarships in the Jubilee School network.
Memphis Catholic High School, 81 N. McLean
Sat., Sept. 29., Noon-6 p.m.
The 3rd annual Bluff City Wing Fest (formerly Wings of Jubilee) is hosted by Jubilee Catholic Schools and benefits the nine Jubilee schools located throughout the Memphis area. The event will include live entertainment, games, vendors, food, and fun for the entire family.
Steve Martin & Martin Short
Steve Martin & Martin Short, The Orpheum
Two Martins and the music of Steep Canyon Rangers makes for one great night.
The Orpheum, 203 S. Main
Sat., Sept. 29, 8 p.m.
It's going to be a wild n' crazy night as two Martins, namely Steve and Short, team up for a very special night of live comedy and music.
Art + Food: Cuban Exhibition Dinner & Dialogue with Chef Ana Gonzalez
Art + Food: Cuban Dinner with Chef Ana Gonzalez, Art Village Gallery
Enjoy art on the wall by Cuban artist Eduin Fraga and Cuban food on the plate by Gonzalez.
Food + Art
Gallery tour on Sunday with Dr. Conrad James, University of Birmingham, UK.
Art Village Gallery, 410 S. Main
Sat., Sept. 29, 7 p.m.
The art on the walls and the food on the plate are both shared and created with the intent to open your mind to the edible and visual culture.
Memphis Japan Festival
Memphis Japan Festival
Experience Japanese culture.
Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry
Sun., Sept. 30, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Celebrate the history, culture, and people of Japan featuring lectures, activities like yo-yo fishing and goldfish scooping, Sumo wrestling, Bonsai displays and workshops, Origami (and don't forget about the Origami installations throughout the Garden), Yukata dress-ups and photo ops with the Consulate-General of Japan in Nashville, and more.
