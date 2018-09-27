Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: September 28th-30th

× Expand Photo by Mike Baber "Outings Project" French artist, Julien de Casabianca, makes his mark on Memphis.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, 1934 Poplar

Fri., Sept. 28, 5-7 p.m.

Party on the plaza to celebrate the new Brooks Outside exhibition, Outings Project. Enjoy music, food trucks, art-making, and more.

At 6:30 p.m., artist Julien de Casabianca will complete an installation on the museum’s façade, followed by a talk in the Dorothy K. Hohenberg Auditorium at 7 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Flickr User Jeff Gunn Bluff City Hotwing Festival, Memphis Catholic High School Just "wing" it for student scholarships in the Jubilee School network.

Memphis Catholic High School, 81 N. McLean

Sat., Sept. 29., Noon-6 p.m.

The 3rd annual Bluff City Wing Fest (formerly Wings of Jubilee) is hosted by Jubilee Catholic Schools and benefits the nine Jubilee schools located throughout the Memphis area. The event will include live entertainment, games, vendors, food, and fun for the entire family.

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Orpheum Steve Martin & Martin Short, The Orpheum Two Martins and the music of Steep Canyon Rangers makes for one great night.

The Orpheum, 203 S. Main

Sat., Sept. 29, 8 p.m.

It's going to be a wild n' crazy night as two Martins, namely Steve and Short, team up for a very special night of live comedy and music.

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Art Village Gallery Art + Food: Cuban Dinner with Chef Ana Gonzalez, Art Village Gallery Enjoy art on the wall by Cuban artist Eduin Fraga and Cuban food on the plate by Gonzalez. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Art Village Gallery Food + Art Gallery tour on Sunday with Dr. Conrad James, University of Birmingham, UK. Prev Next

Art Village Gallery, 410 S. Main

Sat., Sept. 29, 7 p.m.

The art on the walls and the food on the plate are both shared and created with the intent to open your mind to the edible and visual culture.

× Expand Photo by Ginger Byrn Memphis Japan Festival Experience Japanese culture.

Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry

Sun., Sept. 30, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Celebrate the history, culture, and people of Japan featuring lectures, activities like yo-yo fishing and goldfish scooping, Sumo wrestling, Bonsai displays and workshops, Origami (and don't forget about the Origami installations throughout the Garden), Yukata dress-ups and photo ops​ with the Consulate-General of Japan in Nashville, and more.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.