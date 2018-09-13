Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: September 14th-16th

Opening reception for John McIntire

× Expand Phtoo courtesy of Tops Gallery Opening reception for John McIntire, Tops Gallery

Tops Gallery, 400 S. Front

Fri., Sept. 14, 6-8 p.m.

When you’ve been doing art for 50 years—give or take—chances are you’ve amassed some work. And when you’re a “character” as John McIntire is often referred, you just might find some white baseball caps and see a blank canvas. Well, you might not but McIntire does. Best known for his sculpture, the baseball cap art and selected sketchbook drawing from the past 50 years are just an added bonus. Oh yes, you’re in for a treat.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mid-South Maze Mid-South Maze 2018 It's T-Rextra special.

Agricenter International, 7777 Walnut Grove

Sundays, 12-8 p.m., Saturdays, 12-10 p.m. and Thursdays, Fridays, 4-10 p.m. Continues through Sept. 30

This maize maze means it’s fall. The T-Rex design for 2018 is pretty scary and a reminder that the Haunted Maze is just around the corner in October. If you’re feeling really corny, try your luck with the Corn Cannon and hit targets for prizes from sponsors. For all you uni-corns who just don’t think any of this is very puny, lend me your ear. The huge jumping pillow is corn free.

× Expand I Read That Movie, Benjamon Hooks Central Library

Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar

Sat., Sept. 15, 2 p.m.

Jules Verne is often referred to as the father of science fiction with influence on literary avant-garde and surrealism. This adventure novel by the French writer published in 1873 turned feature film in 1956 does not disappoint. In the story, Phileas Fogg of London and his newly employed French valet Passepartout attempt to circumnavigate the world in 80 days on a £20,000 wager set by his friends at the Reform Club. The race begins in Egypt goes through India, across the China Sea, into Japan, the United States, and back to London. Verne captured the imagination of his audience due to technological innovations of the 19th century which made rapid circumnavigation possible. With interesting characters, exotic locations, and a fascinating storyline, this page to screen discussion has a world of possibilities.

× Expand unknown Special Cartooning with Greg Cravens, Novel Memphis

Novel, 387 Perkins Ext.

Sun., Sept. 16, 2 p.m.

At dinner the other night a friend used the word “hubris” in conversation. He’s all fancy like that. I knew that I knew the word, but the older I get, my brain is a cracked aquarium with a slow leak. And I forget words, especially difficult words like “the” or “hubris.”

I have no shame left (and the battery on my phone was too low to Google it), so I just straight out asked, “What does that word mean?”

My friend went into a lengthy explanation of “hubris” that involved Greek gods and more hard words. Then it happened—all you old people know about this, you young ones heed the warning. Like the sharks in my aquarium-brain to blood, it came racing back.

I interrupted my friend mid-sesquipedalian speech, “Memphis Flyer illustrator. Greg Cravens. Hubris Comics.”

So this is very timely, because now I remember to tell you about Cravens rapid-fire, all-ages, overview about why everyone can cartoon, even if they don’t know it yet.

Topics will include Comic Books, Children’s Books, Newspaper Comics, and Caricatures. Cartoony questions welcome. Answers might be hubris.

× Expand Photo by Flickr user Joy Kir Stomp in the Swamp, Licherman Nature Center Rake in some fall happings including Scarecrow display at Lichterman Nature Center.

Lichterman Nature Center, 5992 Quince

Sun., Sept. 16, 5-8 p.m.

Pretend you’re the Cookie Monster from that children’s program Sesame Street. Now, stay with me here, pretend you have just been told you can have either a chocolate chip, peanut butter, or snickerdoodle cookie. Just for kicks, let’s say you have a fourth option—you can have all the cookies if you like. There is absolutely no way to not win in this situation and you eat all the cookies.

Let’s take that example and apply it to this weekend. You can go to Cooper-Young Festival or Cooper-York Festival on Saturday and Stomp in the Swamp on Sunday. Or you can go to all the festivals, forget all about cookies (for now), and get an adult beverage at a festival.

My work here is done.

