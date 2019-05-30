Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: May 31st-June 2nd

× Expand Photo courtesy of Memphis Italian Festival Memphis Italian Festival, Marquette Park

Marquette Park, Park Ave. and Mt. Moriah

Thu., May 30, 4-11 p.m., Fri., May 31, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sat., June 1, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

The thirteenth annual family-friendly festival features Italian food, live music, and games. Musical entertainment includes Ghost Town Blues Band Thursday night, Hope Clayburn & Soul Scrimmage on Friday.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Memphis Model Railroaders Toy and Model Train Show, St. George's Episcopal Church

St. George's Episcopal Church, 2425 South Germantown

Sat., June 1, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Casey Jones Chapter of the Train Collectors Association will host its final show of the season in June. There will be hourly door prizes, lots of trains, accessories and parts for sale, books and magazines, and the Kids Club area and model train layout will both be up and running. The Kids Club and model train layout are especially popular with kids. They can watch as trains make their way around three separate tracks on our big layout, or they can build their own railroad empire and participate in other constructive and interesting activities. Kids can even join as a member at no charge.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Outdoors Inc Outdoors Inc Canoe and Kayak Race, Harbor Town

Greenbelt Park, Harbor Town

Sat., June 1, 10 a.m.

Over 500 recreational to expert level paddlers will gather on the banks of the Mississippi River for this monumental event.

× Expand Photo by Flickr User MarkScottAustinTX Yappy Hour, Ecco

Ecco, 1585 Overton Park

Sun., June 2, 2-6 p.m.

This dog-friendly affair includes food tasting, live music, beer, wine, and signature cocktails. There will also be a silent auction featuring local artists. It all is generously hosted by Ecco benefiting The Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County.

× Expand Photo courtesy of WKNO Gallery 1091 Opening reception for "Beauty in the Midst of Decay," WKNO Gallery 1091

WKNO Studio, 7151 Cherry Farms

Sun., June 2, 2-4 p.m.

Artist Donald Golden is a Memphis-based fine art and portrait photographer. All of his fine art photography projects are an extension of his urban exploration efforts with images focusing on abandoned buildings and architectural structures, and also the beautiful oddities found within. Donald’s images are captured using only natural light, minimal post process editing, and no high dynamic range (HDR) techniques. In keeping with the theme of his photographic works, Donald compliments his limited-edition prints by framing them in period-era antique bead board, transoms, or windows, at times using windows obtained from the actual locations themselves.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.