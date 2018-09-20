Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: September 21st-23rd

× Expand Photo courtesy of Theatre Memphis Heisenberg, Theatre Memphis

Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Ext.

Sundays, 2 p.m., Fridays, Saturdays, 8 p.m. and Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. through Oct. 7

This two-man show is opening this weekend. A contemporary drama filled with twists and turns introduces two strangers, an older man and a younger woman, who meet on a subway platform in the most unlikely of circumstances creating the thrill of uncertainty and unpredictability.

Also opening this weekend is The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at Playhouse on the Square. A brilliant 15 year-old boy who is ill-equipped to interpret everyday life falls under suspicion for killing his neighbor’s dog. He sets out to identify the culprit in a life-changing journey.

I would be remiss if I didn’t mention two performances available this weekend only.

One, On The Spot! Stand-Up + Improv Comedy at TheatreWorks, because we like to laugh.

The other, The Bag Lady Manifesta at Rhodes College McCoy Theatre because we like to think.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Memphis Brooks Museum of Art Fall Exhibitions, Brooks Museum of Art "Talking Continents" features large-scale sculptures and installations by Jaume Plensa.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, 1934 Poplar

Fri., Sept. 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

If you are a Brooks Museum member, join fellow Brooks Museum members for cocktails, conversation, and light hors d’oeuvres at the opening of fall exhibitions "Talking Continents" and Rotunda Projects: Federico Uribe. If you are not a member, visit the website to become a member. If you want to remain anonymous, the exhibitions, will be open to the public on Saturday along with "Outings Project,” an exhibition of paintings by French artist Julien de Casabianca. Paintings from museum walls are transferred onto the streets, creating an opportunity to discover, appreciate, and understand artwork in a new way.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Memphis International Raceway Weekend of Auto Shows From Memphis International Raceway to Memphis International Auto Show, this weekend rolls out the cars.

Memphis Cook Convention Center, 255 N. Main

Fri., Sept. 21, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sat., Sept. 22, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

We are American—and we love our vehicles. This weekend is an opportunity to view hundreds of cars, trucks, SUVs, and crossovers featuring the latest in-car technology, ultra-luxurious exotics, and classics at Cook Convention Center. For more car fun, Memphis International Raceway is hosting 2018 Rick’s Camaro F-Body Nationals for America's largest Camaro and Firebird car event. Visit their website for a full schedule of events.

× Expand Photo courtesy of St. Jude St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer Family friendly 5k that finishes into a post-race festival on the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Campus.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place

Sat., Sept. 22, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

This family-friendly 5k finishes into a post-race festival on the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Campus. Walk, run, and have fun to end childhood cancer.

× Expand Photo by Flickr user Karen Mid-Autumn Festival, Crosstown Concourse Atrium Traditional Vietnamese Festival will feature music by B.T.C. (a Vietnamese band), dragon dance, kids' craft table, free moon cakes and lanterns, and more.

Crosstown Concourse, N. Cleveland at North Parkway

Sat., Sept. 22, 6-9 p.m.

This traditional Vietnamese festival in the Central Atrium organized with the guidance and support of the Vietnamese Association of Memphis will be lots of fun—phở sure! Featuring lantern lighting, dragon dance, kids crafts, music, mooncakes, and more.

Afraid of dragons? Visit the Mid-South Fair. It opens this weekend.

Faired out? There are two birthdays this weekend. Cafe 1912 turns sweet 16 and Novel. turns one.

Stopped celebrating birthdays? Red's Old-Timers Blues Festival will be held in Clarksdale this weekend.

Don’t want to travel? Puttin' on the Dog at Memphis Botanic Garden benefits Tunica Humane Society and Park Life is Brew-tiful at Shelby Farms will have cold brews from Meddlesome Brewing Company benefiting Park Conservatory.

Have kids? Harvest Fest at Memphis Zoo should keep them occupied.

Whatever you decide to do this weekend, have fun and do it safely.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.