Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: August 31st-September 2nd

× Expand Photo courtesy of Tunnel to Towers Foundation "Never Forget," Fitzgerald's Tunic Interactive traveling exhibit by Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation commemorating the 17th anniversary of September 11, 2001.

Fitz Casino & Hotel, 711 Lucky Ln.

Sat., Sept. 1, 10 a.m., Sun., Sept. 2, 8 p.m. and Mon., Sept. 3, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

On September 11, 2001, firefighter Stephen Siller, age 34, was assigned to Brooklyn’s Squad 1 and had just finished his shift. He was on his way to play golf with his brothers when he got word over his scanner of a plane hitting the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Upon hearing the news, Siller called his wife Sally and asked her to tell his brothers he would catch up with them later. He returned to Squad 1 to get his gear.

Siller drove his truck to the entrance of the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel, but it had already been closed for security purposes. Determined to carry out his duty, he strapped 60 lbs. of gear to his back, and raced on foot through the tunnel to the Twin Towers, where he gave up his life while saving others.

This mobile memorial exhibit provides interactive educational elements honoring those who lost their lives, including the 343 members of the FDNY who made the ultimate sacrifice, during this pivotal point in U.S. history.

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Delta Fair and Music Festival Whiskey, Wine, and Moonshine Signature Delta Fair and Music Festival event features Side Street Steppers. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Delta Fair and Music Festival Delta Fair and Music Festival, Agricenter Fair offerings and festival fun featuring rides, agriculture, exhibits, games, music, and more. Prev Next

Agricenter International, 7777 Walnut Grove

Fri., Aug. 31, 6-9 p.m.

Festival: Aug. 31-Sept. 9

Without farmers there would be no food (or moonshine). Celebrate Delta agriculture and savor some of the finest bourbons that the South has to offer. Sip on delectable wines from Tennessee and beyond. Swig on the best moonshine or “white-lighting” made in the USA. Partake delectable menu samples from some of the best purveyors. It all benefits Delta Agribuisness set to the funky, fun sounds of the Side Street Steppers.Once you've toasted the men and women of agriculture, enjoy the festival featuring shows, contests, exhibits, rides, games, music, and more.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Doc's Wine Spirits & More 901 Day Celebrate the City with local brands and unique events at Doc's Wine Spirits & More, Dominick's Distillery, Crosstown Concourse, and other local venues.

Various locations

Fri., Aug. 31, 6 p.m.

What is 901 Day? It's a celebration of everything we love about our city: the original, the unique, the quirky, the charm. It's all a factor. Haters need not apply. Check our calendar for locally grown events, products, and people that will have you exclaiming, "9-Oh!-1."

× Expand Stone Soul Picnic, Levitt Shell Featuring food vendors, rides for children, health screenings, prizes, a voter-registration booth, and gospel music.

Levitt Shell, Overton Park

Sat., Sept. 1, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

The 44th Annual 2018 WLOK Stone Soul Picnic adopts the theme of community unity. Achieving unity through gospel music seems a natural. Artists will include Doc McKenzie & the Hi-Lites, the Echoaires, Billy Rivers & the Angelic Voices of Faith, Sensational Wells Brothers, Southern Sons, Uncle Richard’s Puppets, Gospel Four, Bishop Cooper, and Spiritual Excitement.

In addition to the Picnic, WLOK will also be hosting a Black Film Festival all weekend. Serious stone cold gospel and cinema magic will get you on track for the work week following Labor Day.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Opera Memphis 30 Days of Opera Opera for everyone throughout the city at your favorite places.

Various locations

Aug. 30-Sept. 30

Opera Memphis' 30 Days of Opera returns September 1-30, 2018. This annual event features dozens of free opera performances across Memphis and the MidSouth, turning the opera house inside out and taking the music to you. This year will include performances at the Cooper-Young Festival, Germantown Festival, South Main Trolley Night, the Memphis Farmers Market, and many more places.

