Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: September 6th-8th

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Tillman-Racine Corridor Racine-Tillman Corridor Open House Four art openings on Friday, with additional corridor businesses offering specials and entertainment.

Woman’s Exchange, 88 Racine

Friday, September 6, 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, September 7, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Your Friday night in the Racine-Tillman Corridor features four art openings:

Carlton Edwards Architects, 171 Racine—new works by Wayne Edge & John McIntire

David Lusk Gallery, 97 Tillman—“et it last,” Hamlett Dobbins

Greg Baudoin Interior Design, 169 Racine—new works by John Ryan

Woman’s Exchange, 88 Racine—“Empowers,” group show with art by Anna Bearman, Maggie Hayes, Meredith Olinger, Debbie Pacheco, and Savannah White, curated by Ken Hall

The fun will continue on Saturday with artist talks, neighborhood specials from Agavos Cocina & Tequila, entertainment at Amro Music, and more.

But wait there's more!

Be sure to skip around town this weekend for other art openings and more neighborhood fun including:

Jay Etkin Gallery, 942 S. Cooper, Friday’s Opening reception for “unexpected/juXtapositions” on two walls by two artists for two weeks. Those artists are Fred Burton and Hayley Haddah.

on two walls by two artists for two weeks. Those artists are Fred Burton and Hayley Haddah. First Fridays on Broad Sidewalk Sale , 6-8 p.m. featuring red-hot deals in front of every store and cool sips in every bar and restaurant.

, 6-8 p.m. featuring red-hot deals in front of every store and cool sips in every bar and restaurant. WKNO Studio, 7151 Cherry Farms, Sunday's Opening reception for “Rural Route,” exhibition of new works by Ellen and Butch Boehm, Deborah Fagan Carpenter, Jimmy Crosthwait, Andrea and Larry Lugar, Geordan Lugar, Marda Lugar Mesler, and Agnes Gordon Stark.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Woodruff Fontaine House "Mourning Memphis," Woodruff Fontaine House The house is in mourning.

Woodruff-Fontaine House, 680 Adams

Friday, September 6, 5-8 p.m.

The mansion comes alive when there is talk of the dead. Stroll the darkened halls and hear the tales of the first families while viewing the beautiful mourning collection.

And remember, this is a First Friday event. APTA members are free to mourn. Want to be a member, enjoying free admission to participating museums across Tennessee? Well then, lift your veil and Place your gloved hand here.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mississippi Slingshot Riders Ride for Le Bonheur with Mississippi Slingshot Riders

Fitz Casino & Hotel, 711 Lucky Lane, Tunica, MS

Friday, September 6, 6 p.m. and Saturday, September 7, 9 a.m.

Enjoy Sling & Car Shows with awards, food trucks, night rides, pool party, and fun for kids on Saturday. Super heroes and cartoon characters will entertain along with helicopter rides, silent auction, raffles, prizes, and more. Benefits Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Memphis Zoo Zoo Rendezvous: Zoodio54, Memphis Zoo Put on your best Disco Era threads and rendezvous with the animals.

Memphis Zoo, 2000 Prentiss Place in Overton Park

Saturday, September 7, 7-10:30 p.m.

Put on your dancing shoes for this year’s Zoo Rendezvous: Zoodio 54. The zoo's largest fund-raiser will have fare from more than 70 Mid-South restaurants and bars, as well as entertainment on four stages.

Various locations (this week performances will be held at Overton Square Stroll, Germantown Festival, International Goat Days, and Central Garden Home Tour)

Through September 30

Your 30 Days of Opera started September 1st. Perhaps you’ve seen performers out and about bringing opera to the citizens of Memphis where they live, work, and play.

Not only has 30 Days of Opera added a photo contest component to their repertoire, Opera Memphis has partnered with Rhodes College this year to host an academic and performance symposium. “Opera & Race: Celebrating the Past, Building the Future,” will focus on the role of race, both on and off the stage. This two-day series will include a concert by Opera Memphis and lectures from guest speakers Anh Le (Opera Theatre of Saint Louis), Givonna Joseph (founder and firector of OperaCréole), and Dr. Naomi André (professor at the University of Michigan, author of Black Opera: History, Power, Engagement). Look for this and other entertaining and enlightening dramatic events all month long.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.