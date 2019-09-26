Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: September 27th-29th

× Expand Photo courtesy of ABO Marketing & Communications Total Woman Summit, The Great Hall and Conference Center

The Great Hall and Conference Center, 1900 S. Germantown

Saturday, September 28, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

This is a curated experience where women are empowered through education, connection, and community. It is an experience of sisterhood, laughter, exchange, and refreshing. This year's theme is SOAR, featuring discussions about lift-off, from prepping for take-off to checking your circle. The main stage panel will discuss how to juggle competing priorities without losing your sense of self. Relax in the Zen Lounge, get creative in our Social Media Suite, and stay inspired with goodies from Soar & Shop benefiting United Way of the Mid-South and cityCURRENT.

University of Memphis Holiday Inn, 3700 Central

Friday, September 27, 7:30 a.m.

As you know, Memphis magazine subscribers also receive a complimentary subscription to Inside Memphis Business. If this is news to you, sign up for a subscription here. You don't want to miss this quarterly magazine highlighting the Memphis business community.

Start your Friday and your weekend with these innovators in the Memphis business community. Includes breakfast, coffee, and an inspirational start to your day. This is a ticketed event; order yours here.

Julius Caesar

× Expand Photo courtesy of TSC Julius Caesar, Tennessee Shakespeare Company

Tennessee Shakespeare Company, 7950 Trinity

Thursdays-Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. and Sundays, 3 p.m. Continues through October 6

Opening Friday is this story of people divided by wealth, poverty, and political radicalism, as conspirators assassinate Caesar for the good of the Republic. Almost seems present-day, doth it not? But you can discus all this with the company at the reception after the Friday performance should you attend opening night.

It was Greek to me. But fortunately, our very own Jon Sparks lent us his ears. You can read some of his favorite theatre offerings this weekend — including Julius Caesar by Tennessee Shakespeare Company.

Under the radar but of note, the University of Memphis presents its season opener Small Mouth Sounds by Beth Wohl.

× Expand Photo courtesy of University of Memphis Small Mouth Sounds, University of Memphis This weekend only, 7:30 p.m., Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m., Saturday-Sunday. University of Memphis, Theatre Building, 3745 Central Avenue.

This comedy about silent suffering is a unique and compassionate new play that asks how we address life’s biggest questions when words fail us.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Graceland Elegant Southern Style Weekend, Graceland

Graceland, 3717 Elvis Presley Blvd.

September 27-29

“The years I spent living at Graceland are among the most memorable in my life. There are so many reasons I love Memphis and the entire Southern region of the United States. There’s just nothing like the warmth of a Southerner. I’m really excited to celebrate Southern Style at Graceland with our amazing line-up of speakers and events.” — Priscilla Presley

Celebrate the food, fashion, architecture, design, and culture of the American South with Priscilla Presley. Featuring premier chefs, designers, event planners, and lifestyle experts who will show guests how to incorporate the magical Southern culture into their own style. Also enjoy informative and inspirational seminars, one-of-a-kind parties and events, experiential hands-on workshops, delicious food, and more at one of the most elegant and iconic destinations in the world: Graceland.

Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry

Sunday, September 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Enjoy a family-friendly, interactive, and hands-on experience of Japanese culture. Highlights include traditional and contemporary Japanese music and dance, martial arts, cultural lectures, children’s activities, sumo-suit wrestling, and Japanese cuisine featuring special menus from restaurants and food trucks.

Further east of this far-east festival is the Bartlett Fall Festival featuring a midway carnival, vendors, and live music. Through the weekend, festivities include the Judge Freeman Marr Panther Pride 5K, car show, barbecue contest, and more.

If you want to get a jump start on Octoberfest celebrations and help out our four-legged friends, Barktober Fest will be held at Saddle Creek Beer Garden benefiting Streetdog Foundation.

Enjoy having fun for good causes? Puttin' on the Dog will be also be held at Memphis Botanic Garden benefiting the Tunica Humane Society. And Moonlighting for the Cure will be held at Overton Square featuring seven bands, each featuring a St. Jude employee: The Mighty Electric St. Jude Band, Dan Montgomery, The Memphis Winslows, Foolish Pleasure, Accidental Field Trip, Lucky Saturday, East to West Band.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.