Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: September 20th-22nd

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mid-South Fair Mid-South Fair

Landers Center, 4660 Venture

Thursday, September 19 - Sunday, September 29

The fair is a fall tradition since the mid-1850s, featuring rides, live music, ground acts, fair food, a Youth Talent Contest, Miss Mid-South Fair Pageant, and more. More than just entertainment, the Mid-South Fair is dedicated to educating and connecting the region to its agricultural heritage; promoting local industry; providing safe, fun, family-oriented entertainment; and rewarding agricultural and craft achievement through an annual exposition. Sounds fair.

Other fall traditions include The Harvest Fest at the Memphis Zoo on Saturday and Sunday beginning at 9 a.m. and opening weekend for the Mid-South Corn Maze at the Agricenter. Start a new tradition with Palladio Home and Garden Last Call for Fall miscellanies clearance event beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

And don't forget Halloween is right around the corner. Get in the spirit with spirits. The Egbert IPL Release and Ghost Tour will be on Saturday, 6-9 p.m. at Woodruff-Fontaine House. A spirit of the dry-hopped India Pale Lager variety will be released, named after Molly Woodruff's husband, a spirit of another sort.

× Expand Photo courtesy of UTHSC Graduate Student Executive Council UTHSC Biomedical Symposium, Bioworks Foundation This student-run symposium will excite your left brain.

Memphis Bioworks Foundation, 20 Dudley

Friday, September 20, 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

—vs—

× Expand Photo courtesy of Thomas "Detour" Evans Positively Creative Summit, Memphis College of Art Keynote speaker Thomas "Detour" Evans will energize your right brain.

Memphis College of Art, 1930 Poplar

Saturday, September 21, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

This weekend two leading organizations in Memphis will host events that appeal to both sides of your brain. If you love science and numbers and your left brain rules your universe, join UTHSC. This symposium brings together bright minds to foster an environment of learning, inspiration, and wonder through idea-focused presentations covering a wide range of subjects with the ultimate goal of provoking meaningful scientific conversations.

Or — if you dig the arts and creativity rules your universe, join the Positively Creative Summit at Memphis College of Art. This one-day business conference for creative entrepreneurs will kick off a series of classes hosted in the fall and spring semesters. Hear from local industry leaders, sharing their stories of community over competition, and learn collaboratively through medium-specific sessions.

The really good news is that if you have equal measure of right and left brain neurons knocking around inside your head, you can attend both. Feed your brain.

× Expand Gandhi-King Forum 2019, National Civil Rights Museum

National Civil Rights Museum, 450 Mulberry

Saturday, September 21, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

This annual conference brings together modern visionaries of nonviolence and social change with community leaders, activists, academics, and organizers to train, learn, plan, and organize to create a culture of liberation and justice for all.

Engage in various modes of exploration, including papers and presentations, hands-on practitioner workshops, and a youth summit with multiple opportunities to meet and dialogue in both formal and informal settings, against the unique historical backdrop of Memphis, Tennessee.

And if peace is your thing, don't miss the I AM US: Peace & Unity Festival at the Memphis Pink Palace Museum on Sunday, 2:30-5 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group Latin Fest 2019, Overton Square

The Tower Courtyard at Overton Square, 2092 Trimble Place

Saturday, September 21, 3-9 p.m.

This inaugural Latin Fest 2019 is a family-oriented festival that provides a place to gather with family and friends to listen and dance to live Latin music and taste Latin food and drinks with crafts for the kids. Come, celebrate the Hispanic Heritage Month with Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group.

Other family fun this weekend includes Community Day: Meet the Museum on Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art and Backyard Bash on Saturday, 7-10 p.m. at Memphis Botanic Garden.

× Expand Photo by Susan Dynerman Book signing by Susan Bacon, Novel

Novel, 387 Perkins Ext.

Sunday, September 22, 2 p.m.

I just can’t let this opportunity pass us by to give a shout out to a former editor of Memphis magazine, Susan Dynerman (a.k.a. Susan Bacon). Her debut thriller, The History Teacher, will be available for purchase and signing this Sunday.

This weekend is all about books, from I Read That Movie at the Library: The Girl on the Train at Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library on Saturday at 2 p.m., to a booksigning by Earnest E. Lacey at South Main Book Juggler from 1-3 p.m. Lacey will be signing Three Unsung Heroes of Banking: The Residual Effect of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

The opening reception at Eclectic Eye in Midtown on Friday, 6-8 p.m. for "My Memphis View,“ an exhibition of new works by Mary-Ellen Kelly will also serve as a launch for her newly released book along with canvas prints of select pages.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. I hope you have a great weekend.