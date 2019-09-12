Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: September 13th-15th

× Expand Photo courtesy of Crosstown Concourse Rudy Bruner Award Presentation

Crosstown Concourse, 1350 Concourse Avenue

Friday, September 13, starting at 5 p.m.

This Friday the 13th ia your lucky day. Crosstown Concourse is honored to be named the recipient of the prestigious Gold Medal 2019 Rudy Bruner Award for Urban Excellence. Help celebrate this achievement for Crosstown and for Memphis at the upcoming award presentation followed by the annual Mid-Autumn Festival.

× Expand Mid-Autumn Festival

The festival celebrates Vietnamese culture and the end of the harvest season with a lantern lighting, moon cakes, live music, a dragon dance, Vietnamese food demos, crafts, face painting, and more. Hosted in partnership with the Vietnamese Association of Memphis.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Crosstown Concourse A Celebration of Black Composers

Stick around, there will also be a celebration of composers of African descent from around the world. Featuring rhythms from gospel to jazz, the serene to classical influences, there is something for everyone from award-winning artists James Rodriguez (baritone), Gwendolyn Alfred (soprano), Alisa Horn (cello), and Artina McCain (Piano).

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cooper-Young Business Association Cooper Young Festival

Cooper-Young District, corner of Cooper and Young

Saturday., September 14, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

This crowd-pleaser returns Saturday with fun for all. Benefiting the Cooper-Young area since 1988, I'm sure you are familiar. If not, read Julia Baker's article featuring an interview with Tamara Cook, executive director of the Cooper-Young Business Association (CYBA).

× Expand Photo courtesy of Tennessee Shakespeare Company TSC Shoutout Series: Pericles Prince of Tyre

Various Locations (this weekend’s performance, Friday, 6 p.m., Overton Square Courtyard, 2101 Madison)

Through September 21

Have you missed performances by the Tennessee Shakespeare Company while they’ve been on hiatus. Miss them no more. Free performances of Pericles Prince of Tyre will be held in ten non-traditional indoor/outdoor spaces throughout Shelby County.

The story of four fearless refugees who come ashore and with what little they own play Shakespeare’s late romance with the spirit of a time-traveling fairy tale. Imbued with music, miracles, and the constant presence of the sea, this little-seen work follows Pericles, the Prince of Tyre, as he is forced to flee his own kingdom and wander the world. Get ready for shipwrecks, pirates, and Roman Goddesses as the story-telling weaves a comic yet poignant story about the meaning of hope, love, and family.

× Expand Photo courtesy of West Institute West FIGHT ON

Shelby Farms, 500 N. Pine Lake

Saturday, September 14, 6-11:30 a.m.

This annual event for cyclists, runners, walkers, sponsors, and volunteers from all across the Mid-South is a multi-sport celebration of the cancer-fighting spirit of the community. Proceeds benefit the West Institute.

× Expand Photo courtesy of ASBEE ASBEE Kosher BBQ Festival

Anshei Sphard-Beth El Emeth Congregation, 120 Yates

Sunday, September 15, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Your kosher alternative to the long-standing Memphis BBQ contest of the swine variety. This festival for all ages has a variety of family, kid, and even pet-friendly activities. Featuring ASBEE-Grizzlies 3-on-3 basketball tournament, LeBonheur’s Kiddie Corral, Memphis GameTruck, the Grizz crew, and more.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.