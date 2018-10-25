Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: October 26th-28th

× Expand Photo courtesy of Elmwood Cemetery Soul of the City Tour at Elmwood Cemetery

Elmwood Cemetery, 824 S. Dudley

Fri., Oct. 26, 5-8 p.m. and Sat., Oct. 27, 5-8 p.m.

You will be greeted by costumed hosts and have the chance to peruse expanded retail options and purchase beer, wine, and snacks. Follow a newly-improved bistro-light illuminated path. Meet nine costumed characters along the way who will be portraying the residents of Elmwood from Memphis history. You'll meet a Civil Rights leader, a suffragist, a city historian, a victim of the yellow fever, and other fascinating characters.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Frank Murtaugh Race for the Cure, Autozone Park Join the team and race for a cure with Memphis magazine Managing Editor Frank Murtaugh, family and friends.

AutoZone Park, Third and Union

Sat., Oct. 27, 7:45 a.m.

Join the Contemporary-Media team to race for the cure. All your favorite folks from Memphis magazine—and of course Vance Lauderdale—will either be racing or manning a table. We'll have great information on the best publications around town and candy for tricksters and treaters. All while helping The Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

Everyone's a winner!

× Expand Memphis Parent School Expo Educate yourself on your child's educational options.

Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry

Sat., Oct. 27, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

40+ local public, private, and charter schools will be present to help parents make good educational choices for their kids.

And parents, bring the kids. There will be free admission to the Gardens. That includes The Big Back Yard. And kids love The Big Back Yard.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Friends of the Library Friends Fall Book Sale, Benjamin Hooks Library

Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar

Thu., Oct. 25, 4-7 p.m. and Sat., Oct. 27, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

With more than 20,000 items ranging from specialty books and magazines to CDs, DVDs, and more, this end-of-year sale is really a blowout. Everything is $2 or less.

Friends President Jacqueline Wallace knows the value. “As a former homeschool mom, I stocked my kids’ bookshelves with gently-used books from the Friends Book Sales, and I saved hundreds of dollars,” she recalled. “For pennies on the dollar, I would get up to a thousand-dollar value for a fraction of the cost.”

Book it to the blowout.

× Expand Photo by Flickr user Mr. Gray Justice for All Ball, Halloran Centre October is Pro-Bono month. Justice for all.

The Halloran Centre, 225 S. Main

Sat., Oct. 27, 7-9 p.m.

Benefitting the work of Memphis Area Legal Services Inc., this annual event is a Black Tie and Cape (optional!) event, with a silent auction, food from Kelly English and Iris Etc Catering, music by the Peabody Rocket Band, all wrapped up in an evening of fun.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.