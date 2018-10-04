Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: October 5th-7th

× Expand Photo courtesy of Memphis Museums Mad Hatter Tea Party, Woodruff-Fontaine House Don't be late for Mad Hatter's tea party.

Woodruff-Fontaine House

Sat., Oct. 6, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Rather curious and very unstuffy tea party in celebration of Mad Hatter Day. Follow the Mad Hatter and hop down the rabbit hole where Chef Josh of Strano's will tickle your taste buds with a variety of treats including topped-up Prosecco served in ginormous teacups, a Mad Hatter signature vodka drink, Alice-inspired lawn games, and an entirely bonkers scavenger hunt even the Queen of Hearts would sign off on.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Memphis Museums Fright Light Laser Light Show, Sharpe Planetarium at Pink Palace Start your Halloween season with laser focus.

Memphis Pink Palace Museum, 3050 Central

Fri., Oct. 5, 6-9 p.m.

Not only will the Pink Palace be celebrating a frightful October with this every-Friday-in-October laser light show, The Bride of Frankenstein will be playing in the CTI Giant Theatre. Ghostbusters will be screened on Saturday. Also showing The Bride of Frankenstein along with The Wolf Man, it’s double trouble at Cemetery Cinema. Elmwood will also have fun above ground via wagon rides in mule-drawn buckboards while costumed characters entertain you with fun facts about the history of the cemetery.

For a full list of spooky spots, visit our holiday calendar of events—if you dare.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Overton Park Conservancy A Day of Merrymaking and Art in the Park, Overton Park/MCA Festivals abound this weekend.

Memphis College of Art

Sat., Oct. 6, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

I'm not saying you should attend a festival this weekend, but you'll have no worries finding one if you do. Festivals abound. From Mempho Music Festival to Art Harvest at Jay Etkin Gallery and Flocktoberfest at Bass Pro Pyramid. Whatever your fancy, Memphis has it covered.

Additionally, right in the middle of Art in the Park, there will be A Day of Merrymaking in the same vicinity benefiting Overton Park Conservancy.

× Expand Photo by Flickr user Marcus Carlsson Spaytacular, ANF Architects Bewitch ya' at the gala.

ANF Architects, 1500 Union

Sat., Oct. 6, 6-10 p.m.

Did you know that October is Bat Appreciation Month and Squirrel Awareness Month (Not to be confused with Squirrel Appreciation Day in January)? While we are talking animals let’s celibate our family pets by showing some love to an organization that focuses on spay/neuter. Help your pet to share the love responsibly and attend Spaytacular featuring food from local restaurants, open bar (beer & wine), live music, silent auction, and more.

And bless their hearts—literally—get your pets blessed at Court Square in Downtown Memphis at 4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Crosstown Concourse Crosstoberfest, Crosstown Brewing Co

Crosstown Concourse, N. Cleveland at North Parkway

Sat., Oct. 6, 2-7 p.m.

I know you don’t need a reason to drink beer, but f.y.i. it’s Ocotberfest season—the swellest swilling swot to arrive from Germany since the dirndl hit the fashion scene. Let’s start out at Crosstown Concourse for Crosstoberfest hosted by Crosstown Brewing Company.

Enjoy recently released fall seasonal beer, Oktoberfest-style lager. All of CBC’s regular beers will be on offer for $5 during the event. Food retailers will be selling Oktoberfest-inspired treats, including house-made bratwurst by The Curb Market, pretzels by Next Door American Eatery, sliders by Farm Burger, boozy ice pops by MEMPopS, and a seasonal candied almond snack from So Nuts & Confections. Awesome Dogs food cart will be on-site selling hot dogs. There will be live music with performances by polka/waltz/jazz/country outfit The OomPahsters, indie rockers James and the Ultrasounds, funk/soul/blues band Objekt12, and more. Other activities will include family games, face painting, a photo booth, spin art, a caricature artist, and more.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.