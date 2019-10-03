Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: October 4th-6th

Monster Market 2019 Grand Opening

618 S. Main

Saturday, October 5, 5-10 p.m.

This freaky pop-up is for a weirdo like you. Or so goes the Monster Market's motto. If you fancy yourself more creepy than weird, I bet you'll like Creepville Market at Midtown Crossing Grill, 394 N Watkins, on Saturday from noon-6 p.m. Creepville will ooze with the touch of horror enthusiast Amy Dobbins' special spell. There will be kid-friend games and spooky art. Oddities and curiosities. Vintage Halloween. Creepy crafts, treats, and drinks. Don't be a scaredy-cat.

Nerdtoberfest at Two Rivers Book Store on Saturday, noon-5 p.m., is the first-ever celebration for those who prefer brains in the cranium. Everything in the store will be 15 percent off for anyone in costume (cosplay, Oktoberfest, or Halloween). There will be both Butter Beer and Romulan Ale, free while supplies last.

Never fear if Halloween gives you the jitters, you can always find your Holiday glitters in Mistletoe Merchants of Memphis at the Agricenter Friday-Sunday.

Holidays Smolidays? Why not just find something fun for yourself at Creative Works Market held at The Halloran Center on Friday and Saturday? You’ll find curated apparel, prints, pins, and handmade goods from 36 designers, makers, manufacturers, and brands from across the country.

Photo courtesy of Chuckles Comedy Club Sinbad, Chuckles Comedy Club

Chuckles Comedy Club, 1700 Dexter

Friday-Saturday, October 4-5, 6:45 & 8:45 p.m. and Sunday, October 6, 5 p.m.

—AND—

Photo courtesy of The Orpheum Bill Maher, The Orpheum

The Orpheum, 203 S. Main

Friday, October 4, 8 p.m.

Two comedy greats land in Memphis for one funny weekend.

Standup, T.V., and film comedic legend, Sinbad will be at Chuckles Comedy Club all weekend.

Ranked by Comedy Central as one of the “100 Greatest Standups of All Time,” actor and comedian Sinbad has had audiences laughing for over three decades.

Politics is a funny thing. Just ask Bill Maher. He has set the boundaries of where funny, political talk can go on American television for more than 20 years. But Maher will stage his political antics in Memphis for one night only.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vesta Home Show 2019 Vesta Home Show The Ericson by Eric Tucker of Inglewood Homes is just one of many homes showcased this year.

3126 Chapel Woods Cove, Germantown

October 5-27

For only the second time in 36 years, VESTA Home Show will be returning to a previously showcased subdivision according to VESTA Chairman Trey Sowell. If you missed the Germantown Chapel Cove Community location in 2017, now's your chance to view the excellence, innovation, and trend-setting design of this community—again. Only better.

Theatreworks, 2085 Monroe

Closing Weekend: Friday-Saturday, October 4-5, 8 p.m.

Closing weekend for season opener. This two-person drama written and directed by Founding Director Bill Bake finds psychotherapist Joe turning to unconventional trust building methods with his new patient Mary—who believes she is the blessed virgin. As Mary gives Joe insight into her story, he begins to reveal his own. Together, they birth an ever-growing tangle of reality, fantasy, and healing.

As the creator of Miracle Play, Baker draws from his decades of experience in psychotherapeutic work, as well as the traditional genre of miracle plays that were performed between the 12th and 16th centuries. This re-staging features two recent graduates from the University of Memphis Department of Theatre & Dance: Akia Miller, who has been a company member of Our Own Voice for several years, and Blake Currie, whose work has recently been seen at Hattiloo Theatre.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Spay Memphis Spaytacular, ANF Architects Bring out your spirit animal to the benefit of all creatures.

ANF Architects, 1500 Union

Sunday, October 6, 6-10 p.m.

Speaking of miracles, Dr. Syron Olson of Ready Vet Go!—and the house veterinarian at Spay Memphis—performed a miracle last year. The last hurdle in a community effort to save a feral kitten from certain death was finding a veterinarian to perform an amputation. The kitten had tangled himself in vines cutting off the blood flow to one of his hind legs. Once the animal community heard of his plight, this amazing group of people came together to raise funds to save the kitten instead of having him put down due to infection. Good folks stepped up like Cindy, Jordan, Sara, Judy, Cam, Nevada, Jenn, Melody, John, Josh, Jurga, and too many to list. They donated time, money, and good vibes. But it all came down to a charitable and caring doctor willing to perform the operation with the funds we had raised. Olson stepped up.

You can help alleviate the suffering of animals too by enjoying this festive evening of food, music from Josh & Janina Cosby, open bar, silent auction, wine pull, and more. Kacky Walton from WKNO will be the Emcee for the evening. Mingle with your fellow animal welfare advocates benefiting Spay Memphis.

There will be the Blessing of the Animals in celebration of Feast of St. Francis of Assisi this week as well. Find a Blessing in your neighborhood:

The Broom Closet, 546 S. Main, Friday, noon-6 p.m.

Calvary Episcopal Church at Calvary Park, corner of Adams and B.B. King, Saturday, 4-5 p.m.

Epiphany Lutheran Church at Home Place, corner of Bray Station Rd. & Wolf River Blvd., Saturday, 4-5 p.m.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral, 692 Poplar, Sunday, 3:30-5:30 p.m

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.