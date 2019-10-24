Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: October 25th-27th

× Expand Photo courtesy of Woodruff-Fontaine House Haunted Happenings: A Victorian Carnival

Woodruff-Fontaine House, 680 Adams

Friday, October 25, 6 p.m.

This beautiful French Victorian mansion was built in 1870 along “Millionaires Row.” The mansion, home to two prominent Memphis families, was deeded to the city in 1936 and stood vacant for several years. The Association for the Preservation of Tennessee Antiquities rescued the house in 1962 and restored it to its former splendor.

A few spirits might have been awakened during restoration. These spirits request the pleasure of your company to dine and dance at the mansion while celebrating All Hallows' Eve. The Victorian Carnival will feature paranormal investigators, tarot readers, magician Jeffrey Day, face-painting, Poleluminati Performing Arts, and more. The "more" includes some fun swag from Memphis magazine including Dinstuhl's chocolate samples and information for our Holiday gift subscription offer. Get a head start on your holiday shopping.

Looking for something a little different on this last weekend before Halloween? Our Holiday calendar might be able to help.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Memphis Tequila Festival Memphis Tequila Festival, Overton Park

Overton Square, 2101 Madison

Venue Change (due to rain): Creative Arts Building (Tiger Lane)

Friday, October 25, 6-9 p.m.

Memphis Flyer's third annual tequila tasting party will feature more than 30 tequilas, dance music from local DJs, spooky face-painting, costume photo booth, and more. Tickets include 15 tequilas to sample from, so choose wisely. Still thirsty? Two words — Cash Bar — with beer, wine, and mixed drinks available for purchase. Proceeds benefit Volunteer Memphis, so every sip counts.

Need a cure for your hangover on Saturday? Start by drinking responsibly so that you can Race for the Cure on Saturday morning. The race starts in Cancer Survivors Park on Perkins and ends downtown at AutoZone Park where you can meet Contemporay Media, Inc. participants and other staff handing out samples and goodies.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Flickr user wewiorka_wagner Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale, Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library

Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar

Friday-Saturday, October 25-26, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Many of you are avid readers. I mean, you're here aren't you? And the socially conscious beings that you are, recycling and repurposing really resonates with you.

Whether you need books for reading, gifting, or creating art projects, Friends of the Library can help. All books priced to move. In return, monies raised go right back into the community by funding educational programs at our local libraries.

Better book it for the best deals.

Bonus feature at the Fall Book Sale is a book signing on Saturday, 3 p.m. by Judy Christie and Lisa Wingate for Before and After: The Incredible Real-Life Stories of Orphans Who Survived the Tennessee Children’s Home. Purchase the book through Novel, in-store or online, and you will receive a complementary line-ticket to put you first in line for the signing.

On Sunday, 3 p.m., Novel will host Murray Riss, Rabbi Micah Greenstein, and Susan Adler Thorp as they discuss and sign Beloved: A View of One of the South’s Oldest Jewish Cemeteries as Photographed by Murray Riss from Susan Schadt Press.

× Expand Memphis Parent School Expo Educate yourself on your child's educational options.

Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry

Saturday, October 26, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Meet face-to-face with school staff, see informational videos, and pick up take-home materials for planning your child's education.

Speaking of schools, Michael Donahue will be a guest judge along with yours truly at Bluff City Hotwing Fest benefiting Compass Community Schools. Be there on Saturday, noon (judging starts at 3 p.m.) and you might even be featured in Donahue's We Saw You weekly blog.

And here's a chance to win some fun prizes for you and your little monsters: the Memphis Parent Halloween Photo Contest. Entries accepted through November 1.

× Expand Friedel Dzubas

The Dixon Gallery & Gardens, 4339 Park

Sunday, October 27, noon-2 p.m. (lecture begins at 2 p.m.) — Exhibition runs through January 5, 2020

“You have a broad survey of abstract painting in ‘A Social Revolution’ and then you have the Dzubas exhibition that really focuses on one artist who did this across a fairly long career.” —Dixon Director Kevin Sharp

Art lovers are in for a treat this weekend. Opening weekend for the fall exhibitions features a brunch buffet by Chef Phillip Dewayne.

And this exhibition is personal. As many of you know we lost one of our Contemporary Media, Inc. partners last month, Ira Lipman. A passionate advocate for civil rights, as well as a lover of history and the arts, this exhibition is from Lipman's private collection.

Read Michael Finger's article about this exhibition and Mr. Lipman on our website. Celebrate a legacy of art and culture this Sunday. To enjoy over time, order the recently published book, Friedel Dzubas: Our Collection by Patricia L Lewy, featuring 44 beautifully photographed paintings gathered by Lipman over a 38-year period.

Bonus Events—because that's how we roll.

Jazz Gala benefiting the Collage Ballet Conservatory, Germantown Performing Arts Center, Friday, 7-10 p.m.

Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, Germantown Community Theatre, Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday 2:30 p.m.

Woof Walk, Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County, Saturday, 9 a.m.

RiverArtsFest, South Main Historic Arts District, Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Closing Reception for “WinterArts,” WKNO Studio, Sunday 2-4 p.m.

Memphis City Beautiful Trashion Show, ER2 Electronic Responsible Recyclers, Sunday, 5 p.m.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.