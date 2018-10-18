Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: October 19th-21st

× Expand Photo courtesy of Tennessee Shakespere Co. MacBeth, TSC

Tennessee Shakespeare Company, 7950 Trinity

Thursdays-Saturdays, 7 p.m. and Sundays, 3 p.m. Continues through Nov. 4

In his horrific, poetic tragedy, Shakespeare reveals an evil not in our stars nor gods, but from the most frightening source: our own humanity.

× Expand Photo courtesy of National Ornamental Metal Museum Repair Days, Metal Museum

Metal Museum, 374 Metal Museum Dr.

Thur.-Sun., Oct. 18-21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The annual fundraiser where nearly 200 metalsmiths from across the country come to Memphis to make repairs on metal objects brought in by visitors like you.

Family Funday and Dinner + Auction on Saturday. Don't you miss this!

× Expand Photo courtsey of Big Bounce America Big Bounce, MIR

Memphis International Raceway, 5500 Victory Lane

Fri., Oct. 19, 2:15-5:45 p.m., Sat., Oct. 20, 9:15 a.m.-5:45 p.m. and Sun., Oct. 21, 9:15 a.m.-5:45 p.m.

10,000 square feet of inflatable fun featuring the world’s largest bounce house alongside inflatable attractions.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Le Bonheur Childrens Hospital Pumpkin Run 5K

Marsh Building, 1000 Ridgeway Loop

Sat., Oct. 20, 7:30 a.m.

Boo Bash post-race party includes live entertainment, costume contests, children's activities, and food. Each child participant in the costume contest receives a free Le Bonheur Zoo Boo ticket.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dixon Gallery and Gardens Art on Fire, Dixon

The Dixon Gallery & Gardens, 4339 Park

Sat., Oct. 20, 7-11 p.m.

All are invited (21 and up) to gather on the Dixon’s South Lawn for a festive fall party with a roaring bonfire, fabulous food, live music, the Hot Off the Wall art sale, a silent auction, and more.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.