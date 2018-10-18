Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: October 19th-21st

Your Memphis weekend events are on fire.

by

Macbeth

Tennessee Shakespeare Company, 7950 Trinity

Thursdays-Saturdays, 7 p.m. and Sundays, 3 p.m. Continues through Nov. 4

In his horrific, poetic tragedy, Shakespeare reveals an evil not in our stars nor gods, but from the most frightening source: our own humanity.

Repair Days | 2018

Metal Museum, 374 Metal Museum Dr.

Thur.-Sun., Oct. 18-21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The annual fundraiser where nearly 200 metalsmiths from across the country come to Memphis to make repairs on metal objects brought in by visitors like you.

Family Funday and Dinner + Auction on Saturday. Don't you miss this!

Big Bounce America’s 2018 Nationwide Tour 

Memphis International Raceway, 5500 Victory Lane

Fri., Oct. 19, 2:15-5:45 p.m., Sat., Oct. 20, 9:15 a.m.-5:45 p.m. and Sun., Oct. 21, 9:15 a.m.-5:45 p.m.

10,000 square feet of inflatable fun featuring the world’s largest bounce house alongside inflatable attractions.

Pumpkin Run 5K

Marsh Building, 1000 Ridgeway Loop

Sat., Oct. 20, 7:30 a.m.

Boo Bash post-race party includes live entertainment, costume contests, children's activities, and food. Each child participant in the costume contest receives a free Le Bonheur Zoo Boo ticket.

Art on Fire

The Dixon Gallery & Gardens, 4339 Park

Sat., Oct. 20, 7-11 p.m.

All are invited (21 and up) to gather on the Dixon’s South Lawn for a festive fall party with a roaring bonfire, fabulous food, live music, the Hot Off the Wall art sale, a silent auction, and more.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.  Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.