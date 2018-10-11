Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: October 12th-14th

Dracula
Dracula, Theatre Memphis
Take in a show and grab a bite during opening weekend for Dracula.
Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Ext.
Fridays, Saturdays, 8 p.m., Sundays, 2 p.m. and Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Continues through Oct. 28
From Bram Stoker's novel adapted by William McNulty. Professor Van Helsing and his brave comrades hunt to destroy Count Dracula. But the Count is exceedingly resourceful.
Fall Open House Party
Fall House Party, Urban Earth
Kick off fall.
The Urban Earth, 80 Flicker
Fri., Oct. 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
An evening of music, dancing, drinks, fire, games, and friendship to kick off the fall season. Urban Earth will be hosting well-known midtown music acts, The Zoo Girls and Rodney Stewart Nash.
Flocktoberfest continues with Chris Janson, Super Retriever Series, and World MoonPie Eating Championship
Flocktoberfest and Hunting Expo
Enjoy free seminars and demonstrations, special exhibits, celebrity appearances, and a variety of activities.
Bass Pro Pyramid, 1 Bass Pro
Through Oct. 14
Dozens of free seminars and demonstrations, special exhibits, celebrity appearances, and a variety of activities. This weekend features Chris Janson, the youngest living member of the Grand Ole Opry®. You'll have an opportunity to eat more moonpies than Matt Stonie, 85 in eight minutes, Shoot Like a Girl, watch the Super Retriever Series, and more.
4th Annual Science of Wine
Science of Wine, Pink Palace Museum
Learn about and drink wine.
Memphis Pink Palace Museum, 3050
Fri., Oct. 12, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Guests are invited to taste wines from around the globe, talk to wine experts, attend mini-lectures, and engage in wine-themed activities. 21+
Vesta Home Show
Vesta Home Show at Piperton Preserve
Modern farmhouse designs are warm and inviting.
Piperton Preserve, near Poplar and 385
Sundays, 1-6 p.m. and Tuesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Continues through Oct. 28
Five impressive homes in Piperton Preserve, near Poplar and 385, showcase the best in home building, design, and technology.
