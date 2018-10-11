Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: October 12th-14th

× Expand Photo courtesy of Theatre Memphis Dracula, Theatre Memphis Take in a show and grab a bite during opening weekend for Dracula.

Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Ext.

Fridays, Saturdays, 8 p.m., Sundays, 2 p.m. and Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Continues through Oct. 28

From Bram Stoker's novel adapted by William McNulty. Professor Van Helsing and his brave comrades hunt to destroy Count Dracula. But the Count is exceedingly resourceful.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Urban Earth Fall House Party, Urban Earth Kick off fall.

The Urban Earth, 80 Flicker

Fri., Oct. 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

An evening of music, dancing, drinks, fire, games, and friendship to kick off the fall season. Urban Earth will be hosting well-known midtown music acts, The Zoo Girls and Rodney Stewart Nash.

Flocktoberfest continues with Chris Janson, Super Retriever Series, and World MoonPie Eating Championship

× Expand Photo courtesy of Bass Pro Flocktoberfest and Hunting Expo Enjoy free seminars and demonstrations, special exhibits, celebrity appearances, and a variety of activities.

Bass Pro Pyramid, 1 Bass Pro

Through Oct. 14

Dozens of free seminars and demonstrations, special exhibits, celebrity appearances, and a variety of activities. This weekend features Chris Janson, the youngest living member of the Grand Ole Opry®. You'll have an opportunity to eat more moonpies than Matt Stonie, 85 in eight minutes, Shoot Like a Girl, watch the Super Retriever Series, and more.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Memphis Pink Palace Museum Science of Wine, Pink Palace Museum Learn about and drink wine.

Memphis Pink Palace Museum, 3050

Fri., Oct. 12, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Guests are invited to taste wines from around the globe, talk to wine experts, attend mini-lectures, and engage in wine-themed activities. 21+

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vesta Home Show. Vesta Home Show at Piperton Preserve Modern farmhouse designs are warm and inviting.

Piperton Preserve, near Poplar and 385

Sundays, 1-6 p.m. and Tuesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Continues through Oct. 28

Five impressive homes in Piperton Preserve, near Poplar and 385, showcase the best in home building, design, and technology.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.