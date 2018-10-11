Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: October 12th-14th

You'll flock to Memphis weekend events featuring science and lore.

Dracula

Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Ext.

Fridays, Saturdays, 8 p.m., Sundays, 2 p.m. and Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Continues through Oct. 28

From Bram Stoker's novel adapted by William McNulty. Professor Van Helsing and his brave comrades hunt to destroy Count Dracula. But the Count is exceedingly resourceful.

Fall Open House Party

The Urban Earth, 80 Flicker

Fri., Oct. 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

An evening of music, dancing, drinks, fire, games, and friendship to kick off the fall season. Urban Earth will be hosting well-known midtown music acts, The Zoo Girls and Rodney Stewart Nash.

Flocktoberfest continues with Chris Janson, Super Retriever Series, and World MoonPie Eating Championship

Bass Pro Pyramid, 1 Bass Pro

Through Oct. 14

Dozens of free seminars and demonstrations, special exhibits, celebrity appearances, and a variety of activities. This weekend features Chris Janson, the youngest living member of the Grand Ole Opry®. You'll have an opportunity to eat more moonpies than Matt Stonie, 85 in eight minutes, Shoot Like a Girl, watch the Super Retriever Series, and more.

4th Annual Science of Wine

Memphis Pink Palace Museum, 3050 

Fri., Oct. 12, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Guests are invited to taste wines from around the globe, talk to wine experts, attend mini-lectures, and engage in wine-themed activities. 21+

Vesta Home Show

Piperton Preserve, near Poplar and 385

Sundays, 1-6 p.m. and Tuesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Continues through Oct. 28

Five impressive homes in Piperton Preserve, near Poplar and 385, showcase the best in home building, design, and technology.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.