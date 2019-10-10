Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: October 11 - 13

Audubon Park

Friday, October 11 through Sunday, October 13

Shop, Play and Explore at the 47th Annual Pink Palace Crafts Fair!

With more than 100 craftsman featuring everything from wood-working, pottery, woven goods, glass work, jewelry, and more, the 47th Annual Pink Palace Crafts Fair is an annual tradition celebrating the very best in crafts and art. In addition to one-of-a-kind arts and crafts, the Fair features live music, food, beverages, and kids activities including train rides, a petting zoo, and more. The Pink Palace Crafts Fair is a great place for visitors to shop, play, and explore.

Crosstown Concourse

1350 Concourse Avenue

Saturday, October 12

The 2nd Annual Crosstoberfest is back on Saturday, October 12th! Great beer, food, games, music, and fun for all ages!

Featuring a bevy of Oktoberfest/German/Fall beers, collectible steins, awesome German food available for purchase from great restaurant partners, authentic Oktoberfest decor, plenty of group seating, vendors, family friendly games/activities, stein hoisting competition, bratwurst eating contest, live German music, DJ, and much more! There will also be face painting setup by Fairy's and Frogs, and a new Art-Toberfest area setup with coloring and painting for the kids.

Cannon Center

255 N. Main Street

Saturday, October 12

The Memphis Symphony Orchestra kicks off the Pops season right! Singer Gavin Hope (star of Rent, member of the famed a cappella group “The Nylons”) joins MSO and will have you singing and dancing to some of the greatest soul and pop hits ever recorded! Come hear the top hits of Earth, Wind and Fire, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Isaac Hayes, The Commodores, Outkast, and many more!

Playhouse on the Square

66 S. Cooper Street

Opening Weekend: Saturday, October 12 & Sunday, October 13; Runs through October 20

Steven McMahon’s Romeo and Juliet, set to the iconic score by Sergei Prokofiev, returns to the stage of Playhouse on the Square to kick-off Ballet Memphis’ 33rd season. This enduring story of feuding families and timeless love will capture your heart.

The Fairgrounds at Tiger Lane

Open Daily through Sunday, October 13

The Bluff City Fair finishes the weekend at the Fairgrounds with live music, rides, food, stunt show, petting zoo, flying trapeze show, and more fun for the family!

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. Have fun out there!