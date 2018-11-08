Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: November 9th-11th

Wine and Dine
Photo courtesy of Special Olympics of Greater Memphis
Wine and Dine benefiting Special Olympics of Greater Memphis
Clark Tower Tower Room, 5100 Poplar
Fri., Nov. 9, 6:30 p.m.
An evening of culinary and wine delights to benefit Special Olympics Greater Memphis.
Guests will mingle between tasting tables prepared by Memphis top chefs and enjoy fine wines selected to complement the cuisine.
From home chef appearances to destination trips, browse the silent auction while you sip.
The Price is Right Live!
Photo by Flickr user Pamla J. Eisenberg
Price Is Right, Horseshoe Casino
Horseshoe Casino & Hotel, near Tunica, MS, Tunica
Fri., Nov. 9 and Sat., Nov. 10
"Come on down!" It's the game show you know and love.
Crafts & Drafts
Photo courtesy of Memphis Flyer
The Memphis Flyer Crafts and Drafts
Crosstown Concourse, N. Cleveland at North Parkway
Sat., Nov. 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
A unique free shopping experience showcasing a curated group of 80+ local artists, crafters, and makers. Making a great day even better, enjoy local craft beers on tap. Beer proceeds benefit Crosstown Arts.
Cirque Italia
Photo courtesy of Cirque Italia
Cirque Italia, Wolfchase Galleria
Wolfchase Galleria, 2760 N. Germantown Parkway
Thur.-Sun., Nov. 8-11, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
The first traveling Italian Water Circus with 35,000-gallon water stage and our amazing artist from all over the world.
The 22nd Annual W. C. Handy Heritage Awards
Photo courtesy of W.C. Handy Heritage Awards
W.C. Handy Heritage Awards
Guest House at Graceland, 3600 Elvis Presley
Sun., Nov. 11, 5:30 p.m.
Black-tie musical extravaganza, awards ceremony, and dinner honoring Memphis musicians, the awards will feature a special tribute to Memphis native Aretha Franklin, the “Queen of Soul.”
