Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: November 9th-11th

Clark Tower Tower Room, 5100 Poplar

Fri., Nov. 9, 6:30 p.m.

An evening of culinary and wine delights to benefit Special Olympics Greater Memphis.

Guests will mingle between tasting tables prepared by Memphis top chefs and enjoy fine wines selected to complement the cuisine.

From home chef appearances to destination trips, browse the silent auction while you sip.

Horseshoe Casino & Hotel, near Tunica, MS, Tunica

Fri., Nov. 9 and Sat., Nov. 10

"Come on down!" It's the game show you know and love.

Crosstown Concourse, N. Cleveland at North Parkway

Sat., Nov. 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

A unique free shopping experience showcasing a curated group of 80+ local artists, crafters, and makers. Making a great day even better, enjoy local craft beers on tap. Beer proceeds benefit Crosstown Arts.

Wolfchase Galleria, 2760 N. Germantown Parkway

Thur.-Sun., Nov. 8-11, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

The first traveling Italian Water Circus with 35,000-gallon water stage and our amazing artist from all over the world.

Guest House at Graceland, 3600 Elvis Presley

Sun., Nov. 11, 5:30 p.m.

Black-tie musical extravaganza, awards ceremony, and dinner honoring Memphis musicians, the awards will feature a special tribute to Memphis native Aretha Franklin, the “Queen of Soul.”

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.