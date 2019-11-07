Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: November 8th-10th

× Expand Photo courtesy of Special Olympics whiskey, Wine, and Dine, The Tower Center Specialty food and drink to benefit Special Olympics.

The Tower Center, 5100 Poplar

Friday, November 8, 6:30 p.m.

All who Whiskey, Wine, and Dine this weekend will receive samples from participating chefs, including Max Hussey of Folk’s Folly, Michael Patrick of Rizzo’s, Tim Bednarski of Elwood’s Shack, and many more. It’s all in the Tower Room at Clark Tower with a magnificent view of the city from every direction. Best of all, proceeds benefit the Special Olympics of Greater Memphis.

× Expand Photo by Michael Donahue Memphis Crafts & Drafts Festival, Crosstown Concourse

Crosstown Concourse, 1350 Concourse

Sat., Nov. 9, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

It's the fifth annual Memphis Flyer's Crafts & Drafts—a shopping experience showcasing a curated group of 80-plus local artists, crafters, and makers. Making a great day even better, local craft beers will be on tap.

Since the shopping season has officially started, finding locally made gifts is probably on your list of things to do from now until the Holidays. Some other great markets to check out this weekend are Palladio Christmas Open House on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m, Metal Museum Artist Market on Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Madonna Learning Center Holiday Market on Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Woman’s Exchange Annual Christmas Shop is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. through December. Bonus for you, on Friday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Candy Justice will be signing her mystery novels—which also make great gifts by the way.

× Expand Memphis Cotton Museum Harvest Party, Visible Music College

Visible Music College, 200 Madison

Sat., Nov. 9, 7-11 p.m.

Get ready to party the night away with the Cotton Museum in a new Harvest Party location, the Atrium of Visible Music College, 200 Madison Avenue in Downtown Memphis. The 13th Annual Harvest Party will feature good friends, good food, good drink, and lots of great music. Proceeds from the event including a silent auction will benefit the museum's many educational programs.

Speaking of harvest, I know many of you look forward to the bi-annual City of Memphis Mulch Give-a-way. Harvest your mulch at the Fall Mulch Giveaway from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, 335 S. Hollywood. It’s free—all you can haul while supplies last—in commemoration of America Recycles Day.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Harbor Town Dog Show Harbor Town Dog Show, Nursery Park in Harbor Town Paws down—the best fun with your best friend benefiting Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County.

Nursery Park, Harbor Town (Downtown Memphis)

Sun., Nov. 10, 12-4 p.m.

The 15th Annual Harbor Town Dog Day will feature a celebrity half time show, vendors, games, VIP tent, DJ, celebrity judges, auctions, and more. Kym Clark will be the mistress of ceremonies again this year. Competitions open to all neutered, well-behaved dogs. This year’s theme—The Big Bark Theory: Harbor Town Dogs Go to Comic Con. Bring your Super Hero best friend to help other dogs in need. 100 percent of the proceeds benefit the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County.

Howl at the Moon the night before on Saturday from 6-11 p.m. at The Warehouse, 36 G.E. Patterson, to benefit the rescue group Streetdog Foundation. Enjoy food, drinks, live and silent auctions, and live music from Shufflegrit, Grape, The Handy Band, and others.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Memphis Grilled Cheese Memphis Grilled Cheese Fest 5

Hi-Tone, 412-414 N. Cleveland

Sun., Nov. 10, 12 p.m.

"I ain't gonna lie: I love that cheese." —Rick Ross

PSA—this gets really cheesy!

Enjoy samples of grilled cheesy goodness, both large and small made by local chefs, participating restaurants, and natural-born cheese lovers in an array of styles.

Cheese, please!

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.