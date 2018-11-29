Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: November 30th-December 2nd

× Expand Photo courtesy of Theatre Memphis A Christmas Carol, Theatre Memphis

Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Ext.

Nov. 30-Dec. 23

The miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is at it again on the Lohrey Stage at Theatre Memphis. Approached by the ghostly vision of his former business partner, Jacob Marley, who warns him of an upcoming spiritual journey. An eye opening exploration leads to happiness and enlightenment, not to mention song, dance, and holiday cheer.

Always a favorite of patrons, this 41st annual production will hold a reunion of past cast members on opening night, November 30. The evening will also celebrate the Theatre’s longest-running Scrooge, Barry Fuller, for his 90th birthday.

Holiday Happenings Enjoy the holidays at your favorite Memphis places.

Overton Square, Midtown

Dec. 1-30

From the Metal Museum on the River to Crosstown to Overton Square and beyond. Tree lightings, caroling, and treats for good boys and girls—and a few for naughty ones—abound. I suggest you put your mittens here to find your favorite.

For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday, Playhouse on the Square

Playhouse on the Square, 66 S. Cooper

Nov. 30-Dec. 22

For the young and young-at-heart, a tender and loving look at a family’s view of death, life, and and the allure of never growing up.

This production introduces us to Ann for whom playing Peter Pan at her hometown children’s theatre is one of her fondest, most formative memories. Now, 50 years later, Neverland calls again, casting her and her siblings back to this faraway dreamscape where the refusal to grow up confronts the inevitability of growing old.

Music of Christmas, Independent Presbyterian Church

Independent Presbyterian Church, 4738 Walnut Grove

Sun., Dec. 2, 6 p.m.

Enjoy a 30-year tradition featuring adult, children, and high school choirs along with members of the Memphis Symphony Orchestra.

Jingle Bell Ball

Jingle Bell Ball, Peabody Hotel

The Peabody Hotel, 149 Union

Sun., Dec. 2, Noon-5:30 p.m.

A 30-year tradition, the annual children's holiday party featuring a Cookie Party, Jingle Bell Rock, and Mistletoe Mash will delight once again. New this year is an adult after-party to celebrate. If you are over 21 and grew up with the Jingle Bell Ball, now you can rock in the Season with Paula Raiford and her DJ in the Continental Ballroom at the Peabody Hotel. It will like you graduated to the “adult table.” Adulting can be fun.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.