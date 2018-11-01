Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: November 2nd-4th

× Expand "NottageFest" Three plays offer audiences an intercolligiate journey through unique and complex characters.

The University of Memphis, Theatre Arts Building

Nov. 1-3 & 8-10, 7:30 p.m.

Lynn Nottage is an American playwright whose work often deals with the lives of marginalized people. She is a professor of Playwriting at Columbia University. She was the first woman to have won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama twice; the first in 2009, and the second in 2017.

This weekend you can catch a performance of her work at Southwest Community College, Crumbs from the Table of Joy, and University of Memphis Theatre Arts Building, Intimate Apparel. Next weekend, Rhodes College McCoy Theatre will host performances of Fabulation, or The Re-Education of Undine.

× Expand 2018 Indie Film Festival Enjoy independant award winning films all weekend including shorts like Ramp, about a return purchase to Home Depot.

Various locations, visit website for more information

Thur.-Mon., Nov. 1-5

Enjoy opening night at the Halloran with Marcella & Her Lovers followed by screening of Mr. Soul, competition, and after party. Since I just learned Mr. Soul is sold out, be sure to catch it later int he week at the Civil Rights Museum for another showing.

My favorites are the shorts. But you do you. Full length is cool too. I just have a short attention span. Speaking of which, on to the next.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Indian Association of Memphis India Fest, Agricenter Expierice the culture of India—in Memphis.

Agricenter International, 105 S. Germantown

Sat., Nov. 3, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

This megafestival showcases and promotes awareness and appreciation of the vibrant art, culture, music, cuisine, and heritage of India among people of the greater Memphis area.

Enjoy Bollywood dancing, henna painting, Indian cuisine, shopping, and more.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Memphis Heritage Adapt-A-Door and More Memphis Heritage holds annual fundraiser with doors and more.

Memphis Heritage, 2282 Madison

Sat., Nov. 3, 7-10 p.m.

Not just for doors anymore. This popular fundraiser now includes windows and architectural salvage of any kind. Join the crowd in Howard Hall for the exciting silent auction of artwork and furniture created by local artists, architects, woodworkers, and preservation enthusiasts using salvaged doors—and more. Creative works combined with pub grub, drinks, and live music lead to an annual auction event like no other that embodies the preservation of our architectural heritage.

× Expand Photo by Flickr user jeffreyw Grilled Cheese Fest, Hi-Tone Memphis It's so cheesy.

Hi-Tone, 412-414 N. Cleveland

Sun., Nov. 4, 12-6 p.m.

If humans were not intended to eat grilled cheese, pretty sure soup and pickles would never have been invented. In that November 3rd is Sandwich Day, feast on a bit of Sandwich history.

John Montagu was the 4th Earl of Sandwich. Among other things, the 4th Earl of Sandwich was a heavy gambler. Montagu often spent many long hours in London's gambling parlors. In 1762, he created the sandwich, by putting meat between two pieces of bread. This allowed him to remain at the gambling table for long periods of time. Obviously, the sandwich was named after him.

Meanwhile in the United States, cheese was substituted for meat in the 1920s when inexpensive sliced bread and American cheese became readily available. This grilled sandwich became an American favorite during the Great Depression.

All I’m really saying is that you should go eat some grilled cheese on Sunday.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.