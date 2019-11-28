Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: November 29th-December 1st

× Expand Photo courtesy of Peabody Memphis Peabody Tree Lighting Ceremony, The Peabody

The Peabody, 149 Union

Friday, November 29, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Festivities start with the duck march. Choirs will be serenading along with Santa and Mrs. Claus passing out candy. Afterward, bring the family to a special Holiday Arts Market & Trolley Night on South Main to enjoy local art, entertainment, food and beverages, and shopping.

Rest up on Saturday for two tree lightings on Sunday. Downtown will light up the corner of Peabody and Main with all the trimmings from 4-6 p.m. and Overton Square Tree Lighting, 2101 Madison, will be held 6-8 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of MBG Holiday Wonders, Memphis Botanic Garden

Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry

Friday, Nov. 29, 4:30 p.m.

Two great holiday traditions open their park doors to families this weekend. Let's start with Holiday Wonders at the Garden. The Paiges will have a concert on opening night. Your $20 ticket purchase for the holiday concert includes admission to Holiday Wonders. The Wonders include Snowy Nights, Trees Alight featuring the City of Memphis Holiday Tree, and Under the Stars Outdoor Lounge.

A short drive to Shelby Farms Park and you can also enjoy Starry Nights opening on Friday as well. Drive through thousands of twinkling lights and enjoy magical Mistletoe Village. Other fun activities include holiday treats and shopping, Glice Skating Rink, and petting zoo. Of course, Santa will be there too through December 23. It all benefits Shelby Farms Park.

× Expand Photo courtesy of WinterArts WinterArts, 888 White Station

Decadent Avenue, 888 White Station

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sundays, 12-5 p.m., Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Thursdays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Continues through December 24

Black Friday and Small Business Saturday means shopping, shopping, and more shopping. Plan on spending the days ahead—starting with this weekend—perusing this extraordinary showcase of work by the region's top artists.

Having trouble finding the perfect gift for that spirited friend/family member who marches to their own beat? Try Yule Market: One Odd Christmas Market on Friday noon-5 p.m. at Midtown Crossing Grill, 394 N. Watkins. That’s right, Mint Cream is back with artwork and crafts by local artisans, an ugly Christmas sweater rack, a quirky holiday photo booth, and free coffee and cocoa.

For a shopping experience decidely in between fine arts and oddities there will Bartlett Station Candy Cane Business Run. This local holiday shopping experience will be held in the courtyard of Bartlett Towne Square Shopping Center, 5788 Stage. Start your run with a $2 entry fee. This will get you a giant candy cane with a list of merchants to visit. Get your list stamped and returrn to to headquarters by 5 p.m. to be entered in the drawing for prizes including a 50" TV. Sweet, huh?

Big Wheel Relay Race

× Expand Photo courtesy of Beale Street Management Big Wheel Relay Race, Beale Street

Beale Street, Downtown Memphis

Sat., Nov. 30, 1-4 p.m.

I will not apologize for loving this event. It's Big Wheels, y'all! And on iconic Beale Street. What's not to love? I mean, unless you really hate fun and Big Wheels—said no one ever. It's too late to put together a team, but it's not too late to join in the fun. Gather on Beale to cheer on your favorite Big Wheel.

Photo courtesy of Fathom Events When Harry Met Sally, Malco Paradiso

Malco Paradiso Cinema, 584 S. Mendenhall

Sunday, December 1, 4 p.m. and Tuesday, December 3, 7 p.m.

Family members are headed back to Topeka, Scranton, and Memphis, NY (enjoy this article by Alex Greene). It's time to relax. You're in good company. Movies are a favorite holiday pastime. Malco has you covered. This feel-good movie of the year—in 1989—celebrates a 30th anniversary. Relive all the feels in this timeless rom-com.

I wonder how far Katz's Deli is from Memphis, NY.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.