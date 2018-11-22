Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: November 23rd-25th

× Expand Photo courtesy of Peabody Hotel Annual Tree Lighting, Peabody Hotel

The Peabody Hotel, 149 Union

Fri., Nov. 23, 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

The holiday season officially kicks off in The Peabody Hotel Grand Lobby with a 35 year tradition. Beginning with the morning Duck March, followed by local choirs singing holiday classics, and ending with a special performance by the Memphis Symphony Orchestra. Stick around after the evening Duck March to see Santa and Mrs. Claus light the Peabody Christmas Tree and pass out holiday candy.

Starry Nights, Shelby Farms Includes Mistletoe Village where you can join in fun activities like feeding Santa's hungry helpers in the petting zoo.

Shelby Farms, 500 N. Pine Lake

Nov. 22-Dec. 28, 6 p.m.

Another annual holiday event begins on Thanksgiving featuring lights and fun, including a Build-A-Bear Workshop, Lights by the Lake walking path, Candy Cane Train rides, Santa photos, a petting zoo, carriage and hayrides, holiday shopping, and more benefiting Shelby Farms.

Memphis Artist Collective Holiday Show and Sale, Crosstown Concourse

Crosstown Concourse, N. Cleveland at North Parkway

Fri., Nov. 23, 6-9 p.m.

I’m a huge fan of the Memphis Arts Collective Holiday Sale. An organization dedicated to supporting creative endeavors of Memphis and the Mid-South is a win-win for everyone. Come see a collection from over 30 local artists and enjoy some great music by Paul Taylor. There will be a silent auction benefiting Church Health. You don't want to miss it.

After the opening night party, the store will be open daily with artist demos at 2 p.m.

Holiday Wonders at the Garden, Memphis Botanic Garden

Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry

Nov. 23-Dec. 31, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Holiday Wonders at the Memphis Botanic Garden will feature something for everyone. Snowy Nights is an outdoor, interactive, family oriented venue., a continuation of the popular Snowy Nights in My Big Backyard.

Trees Alight is a community favorite and features a spectacular nightly LED light show. This year it moves to the Iris Garden and for the first time incorporates the old growth Oak, Sassafras, and Elm trees towering above the Live Lawn.

Of course, the City of Memphis Christmas Tree is the Garden’s gift to the City of Memphis. A 50’ tall Contorted White Pine located within the Conifer Garden, decked out with holiday lights for all to enjoy.

Under the Stars Outdoor Lounge features nightly concessions, outdoor fireside seating, and tables within listening distance of the Holiday music.

Come enjoy the Wonder of Memphis!

Patio Pup Pictures with Santa Matt

The Liquor Store, 2655 Broad

Sun., Nov. 25, 2-4 p.m.

This Friday is Black Friday where retailers want to sell you gifts for your loved ones and price accordingly. But don’t forget, if you wait for Small business Saturday, you can not only cross folks off your gift list, you can make an investment in your community.

When all that is said and done, take your favorite friend—your pup—to Patio Pictures with Santa Matt. A picture lasts a lifetime and the $1 donation to Santa's Animal Sanctuary will give lasting help to a furry friend in need.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag.