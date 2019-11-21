Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: November 22nd-24th

× Expand Memphis Zoo Tree Lighting and Zoo Lights, Memphis Zoo Memphis zoo animals light the way on Friday for Pink Palace Santa Landing on Saturday.

Memphis Zoo, 2000 Prentiss Place

Friday, November 22, 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Oh Boy! It’s time to pull out your ugly holiday sweater. The Memphis Zoo will have a tree lighting ceremony on Friday and officially open Zoo Lights. On Saturday, Santa lands via helicopter on the lawn of the Pink Palace. The landing will officially usher in Enchanted Forest Festival of Trees, an annual fund-raiser for Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Got that? Well, hold on to your tinsel—no matter what part of town, the Holidays are officially here.

If you are reading this on Thursday, you might still be able to participate in the Graceland Lighting Ceremony followed by the world premiere of Hallmark Channel’s all-new holiday film at the Soundstage at Graceland—Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays. If you miss it, no worries, the holiday film also premieres Saturday, November 23, 8 p.m. on the Hallmark Channel.

Santa makes an early appearance for Memphis tykes at Oak Court Mall on Friday at 6 p.m.

His Saturday schedule invites you and your Santa Baby to Soulsville USA Holiday Tree Lighting 2019, 1048 S Bellevue Saturday, 4:30 p.m. in Memphis.

All good boys and girls in Collierville can celebrate at Lights Up at Carriage Crossing, 4674 Merchants Park Circle, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Arlington will get a sleigh full of the jollies at Christmas on the Square located in Sam T. Wilson Library, 11968 Walker, Saturday, 4 p.m.

Rounding out the day, Germantown elves can celebrate at All Aboard! Holiday Kick-Off, The Shops of Saddle Creek, Poplar at West Farmington, 6 p.m. Come in your jammies for a showing of The Polar Express.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Holiday Cocktails Holiday Spirits Winter Cocktail Festival

Cadre Building, 149 Monroe

Fri., Nov. 22, 6-9 p.m.

Tickets to the festival include 12 sample-sized cocktails, photos with Santa at the photo booth, yuletide music, party activities, and access to the mini crafter gift market. Food and full-sized drinks will be available for purchase as well. This event supports the Memphis Farmers Market, so every sip gets you closer to the nice list.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Theatre Memphis Ruthless the musical, Theatre Memphis

Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Extended

Thursday, November 21, 7:30 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, November 22-23, 8 p.m.

This is closing weekend for Ruthless, The Musical. Perhaps this fast-paced and funny musical, satirizing old movie classics like The Bad Seed and All About Eve might prepare you for certain family members that might be at your Thanksgiving holiday gathering. Or maybe this show will have you saying, “At least my family is not this Ruthless.”

Either way, this show has been a hit. The plot reveals a talented eight-year-old, Tina, who declares her show biz ambition. Enter Sylvia St. Croix, an overbearing, sleazy talent agent with a secret, who encourages her to audition for the school play. Tina “accidentally” hangs her major rival to get the part … only to be sent up the river and swept aside by her mother, Judy Denmark, who finds her own voice and soars to stardom. Once Tina is released from incarceration, she returns for her own revenge with dreams of a comeback and more murderous mayhem as it is revealed that there are many who are not who they have seemed to be.

Content warning cites “Adult language, murder, deceit, and abuse of wigs.”

You’ve been warned.

Redeem yourself with Hattiloo Theatre's miraculous holiday performance of Urban Nativity opening this weekend. It's a re-telling of the traditional Nativity Story featuring Joe and Mary who find themselves stranded in a run-down apartment while awaiting the birth of their child. A woman known as Neighbor helps the couple as the police are seeking a newborn boy that the governor has deemed a threat to security.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Memphis College of Art Final Holiday Bazaar, Memphis College of Art Vintage MCA Holiday card from 1948.

Memphis College of Art, 1930 Poplar

Friday, November 22, 5-10 p.m. and Saturday, November 23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

On Friday, MCA will host a Preview and Purchase Party for its 69th and Final Holiday Bazaar with refreshments and hors d’oeuvres where you’ll get first dibs on all artwork and gifts. On Saturday, continue shopping at the Open Market. A Memphis tradition since 1950, this is a one-stop-shop for holiday gifts from a curated collection of works by over 120 artists and makers. Brooks Museum Holiday Pop-Up Shop, Saturday at noon, will be in tandem with the MCA Holiday Bazaar.

Other art and maker events include:

× Expand Photo courtesy of Memphis Farmers Market Turkey Day Market, Memphis Farmers Market All your Thanksgiving Day needs in abundance at Market this weekend.

Memphis Farmers Market, S Front St & E GE Patterson

Saturday, November 23, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Get ready to gather with family and friends around the table on Turkey Day. MFM can help with late fall produce, prepared food vendors, and gift shopping for the season. Hand-picked artisans pop up so you can stock up on your favorites. Keep warm with food truck offerings and hot cocoa.

After the market, round the corner to Carolina Watershed, 141 E. Carolina, for Memsgiving: A Feast with Friends, Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. benefiting Jay Uiberall Foundation.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.