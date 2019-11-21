Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: November 22nd-24th

Memphis Zoo Tree Lighting Ceremony
Memphis zoo animals light the way on Friday for Pink Palace Santa Landing on Saturday.
Memphis Zoo, 2000 Prentiss Place
Friday, November 22, 5:30-9:30 p.m.
Oh Boy! It’s time to pull out your ugly holiday sweater. The Memphis Zoo will have a tree lighting ceremony on Friday and officially open Zoo Lights. On Saturday, Santa lands via helicopter on the lawn of the Pink Palace. The landing will officially usher in Enchanted Forest Festival of Trees, an annual fund-raiser for Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.
Got that? Well, hold on to your tinsel—no matter what part of town, the Holidays are officially here.
If you are reading this on Thursday, you might still be able to participate in the Graceland Lighting Ceremony followed by the world premiere of Hallmark Channel’s all-new holiday film at the Soundstage at Graceland—Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays. If you miss it, no worries, the holiday film also premieres Saturday, November 23, 8 p.m. on the Hallmark Channel.
Santa makes an early appearance for Memphis tykes at Oak Court Mall on Friday at 6 p.m.
His Saturday schedule invites you and your Santa Baby to Soulsville USA Holiday Tree Lighting 2019, 1048 S Bellevue Saturday, 4:30 p.m. in Memphis.
All good boys and girls in Collierville can celebrate at Lights Up at Carriage Crossing, 4674 Merchants Park Circle, Saturday, 2 p.m.
Arlington will get a sleigh full of the jollies at Christmas on the Square located in Sam T. Wilson Library, 11968 Walker, Saturday, 4 p.m.
Rounding out the day, Germantown elves can celebrate at All Aboard! Holiday Kick-Off, The Shops of Saddle Creek, Poplar at West Farmington, 6 p.m. Come in your jammies for a showing of The Polar Express.
Holiday Spirits Winter Cocktail Festival
Holiday Spirits Winter Cocktail Festival
Cadre Building, 149 Monroe
Fri., Nov. 22, 6-9 p.m.
Tickets to the festival include 12 sample-sized cocktails, photos with Santa at the photo booth, yuletide music, party activities, and access to the mini crafter gift market. Food and full-sized drinks will be available for purchase as well. This event supports the Memphis Farmers Market, so every sip gets you closer to the nice list.
Ruthless, The Musical
Ruthless the musical, Theatre Memphis
Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Extended
Thursday, November 21, 7:30 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, November 22-23, 8 p.m.
This is closing weekend for Ruthless, The Musical. Perhaps this fast-paced and funny musical, satirizing old movie classics like The Bad Seed and All About Eve might prepare you for certain family members that might be at your Thanksgiving holiday gathering. Or maybe this show will have you saying, “At least my family is not this Ruthless.”
Either way, this show has been a hit. The plot reveals a talented eight-year-old, Tina, who declares her show biz ambition. Enter Sylvia St. Croix, an overbearing, sleazy talent agent with a secret, who encourages her to audition for the school play. Tina “accidentally” hangs her major rival to get the part … only to be sent up the river and swept aside by her mother, Judy Denmark, who finds her own voice and soars to stardom. Once Tina is released from incarceration, she returns for her own revenge with dreams of a comeback and more murderous mayhem as it is revealed that there are many who are not who they have seemed to be.
Content warning cites “Adult language, murder, deceit, and abuse of wigs.”
You’ve been warned.
Redeem yourself with Hattiloo Theatre's miraculous holiday performance of Urban Nativity opening this weekend. It's a re-telling of the traditional Nativity Story featuring Joe and Mary who find themselves stranded in a run-down apartment while awaiting the birth of their child. A woman known as Neighbor helps the couple as the police are seeking a newborn boy that the governor has deemed a threat to security.
Final Holiday Bazaar: Preview and Purchase Party + Open Market
Final Holiday Bazaar, Memphis College of Art
Vintage MCA Holiday card from 1948.
Memphis College of Art, 1930 Poplar
Friday, November 22, 5-10 p.m. and Saturday, November 23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
On Friday, MCA will host a Preview and Purchase Party for its 69th and Final Holiday Bazaar with refreshments and hors d’oeuvres where you’ll get first dibs on all artwork and gifts. On Saturday, continue shopping at the Open Market. A Memphis tradition since 1950, this is a one-stop-shop for holiday gifts from a curated collection of works by over 120 artists and makers. Brooks Museum Holiday Pop-Up Shop, Saturday at noon, will be in tandem with the MCA Holiday Bazaar.
Other art and maker events include:
- The Memphis Potters Guild Annual Holiday Show and Sale, St. Ann’s Catholic Church, 706 N. Highland. Friday, 5-8 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- New Exhibitions with a focus on color, animation, and mixed media featuring a group opening, “Color Schemes,” along with solo shows by Akirash and Ezra Johnson, Crosstown Concourse, Friday, 6-8 p.m.
- Jay Etkin Gallery exhibition opening of paintings and sculpture by Rahn Marion and Chris Dickson. Friday, 6-9 p.m.
- David Lusk Gallery exhibition opening of paintings by Jared Small, Friday, 6 p.m.
- Christmas Shop at Woman’s Exchange is hosting a trunk show on Friday featuring MSgirls Wire Jewelry with Julianne Goodwin—gold and silver jewelry for babies, girls, and women.
- Holiday Market at Boxlot, 607 Monroe, Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m.
- The Art Museum of the University of Memphis exhibition opening of “Masks: The Art of Disguise,” Saturday, 3-5 p.m.
- Memphis Modern Market at Wiseacre Brewery, Saturday at 1 p.m.
Turkey Day Market
Photo courtesy of Memphis Farmers Market
Turkey Day Market, Memphis Farmers Market
All your Thanksgiving Day needs in abundance at Market this weekend.
Memphis Farmers Market, S Front St & E GE Patterson
Saturday, November 23, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Get ready to gather with family and friends around the table on Turkey Day. MFM can help with late fall produce, prepared food vendors, and gift shopping for the season. Hand-picked artisans pop up so you can stock up on your favorites. Keep warm with food truck offerings and hot cocoa.
After the market, round the corner to Carolina Watershed, 141 E. Carolina, for Memsgiving: A Feast with Friends, Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. benefiting Jay Uiberall Foundation.
For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.