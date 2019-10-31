Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: November 1st-3rd

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group Dia de los Muertos, Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, 1934 Poplar

Saturday, November 2, 11 a.m.

It’s a parade! It’s a festival! And it all starts at the Tower Courtyard at Overton Square with Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group. Join in as floats and performers make their way to the plaza at the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art. Families are invited to honor ancestors and celebrate the cycle of life and death.

A community celebration begins at the Brooks where there will be art-making activities, face painting, music, costumed performers, dance performances, food trucks, and more.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Indie Memphis Indie Memphis Film Festival

Various locations, see website for more information

October 30 - November 4

One thing that sets the Indie Memphis Film Festival apart is a commitment to celebrating the world of music and its relationship to film. Whether it's Sounds Features, music video/sounds shorts screenings, or live performances before every film, you'll experience diverse, colorful music around every corner. Also check out the panels and special guests conducting workshops at Circuit Playhouse. There will be writers, producers, film makers, and other creatives to impart wisdom.

And of course there will be films, films, and more films — ranging from new discoveries to beloved classics, from festival hits to experimental wonders, and everything in-between. Proudly, six films created by local artists will be shown at the festival.

Halloween night will be extra special with a Halloween Feature screening of the 1972 Blackula, as well as other out-of-site frightful films.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Flickr user McKay Savage India Fest, Agricenter International

Agricenter ShowPlace Arena, 7777 Walnut Grove

Saturday, November 2, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

The India Association of Memphis invites you to the join in the fun at the 17th Annual India Fest and experience the colorful culture of India — without leaving the Mid-South. View vibrantly authentic displays featuring Unity in Diversity, all-day activities like Bollywood dancing shows, henna painting, Indian cuisine, and shopping. More than 50 vendors will satisfy all your shopping needs.

× Expand Photo by Tom Clifton Broad Avenue Art Walk, Broad Avenue Argus invites you to Broad Avenue Art Walk. He likes art, walks, and broad petting strokes-a good scratch behind the ears is not out of bounds either.

Broad Ave Arts District, Broad Avenue

Saturday, November 2, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

This fun-filled and free fall festival features an artist market highlighting the work of 40 different local artists, a full day of live music, and food trucks. In addition, Broad Avenue merchants will have their doors open and be providing tons of fun throughout the day.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Memphis Heritage Adapt A Door and More 2019, Memphis Heritage This year, the more includes—well, more—like this repurposed chandelier.

Memphis Heritage, 2282 Madison

Saturday, November 2, 7-10 p.m.

Memphis Heritage’s annual Adapt-A-Door Fundraiser brings large crowds to Howard Hall for the exciting silent auction of artwork and furniture created by local artists, architects, woodworkers, and preservation enthusiasts using salvaged doors and windows. This year, there’s more!

In honor of the 10th Annual Adapt-A-Door fundraiser, chosen media has expanded from doors and windows, to architectural salvage of any kind. Creative works combined with pub grub, drinks, and live music lead to an annual auction event like no other that embodies the preservation of our architectural heritage.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.