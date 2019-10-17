Five Things to Do This Weekend in Memphis: October 18th-20th

× Expand Photo courtesy of Metal Museum Repair Days Repairs, Family Fun Days, Dinner+Auction, and more this weekend at the Metal Museum.

Metal Museum, 374 Metal Museum Drive

October 17-20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Metal is an essential ingredient in the advancement of civilization. Man first discovered copper around 9000 B.C. Prehistoric man used gold, silver, copper, tin, lead, and iron. Periods of social and technological advances are named for the prevalent metal usage of the time — think Bronze Age and Iron Age.

The arts and sciences owe a lot to our ancestors. In fact, as you read this on your screen, know that the intrinsic nature of copper, lead, and gold is used to make your tech hardware possible and your software run.

These facts may encourage you to enjoy and support our local treasure, the Metal Museum, during Repair Days. Included in this fundraiser for the museum are entertaining and education events such as Dinner + Art Auction, Opening Reception and Gallery Talk for "Master Metalsmith: Sarah Perkins,” and Family Fun Day.

× Expand Photo by Flickr user Charles Barilleaux Zoo Boo, Memphis Zoo

Memphis Zoo, 2000 Prentiss Place

Fridays-Sundays, 5:30-9:30 p.m. and Thursday, October 31, 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Zoo Boo opens this weekend. Halloween is a favorite holiday for man and beast at the Memphis Zoo. Fun for ghosts and goblins of all ages — enjoy candy stations, hayrides, straw mazes, magic shows, and more.

Enjoy other fun fall and frightful events throughout the city including the wrangling reptile duo, Nat Geo Wild's Simon & Siouxsie of Snake City, during their first-ever U.S. tour at Lichterman Nature Center, Agricenter’s Harvest Festival, Paranormal Cirque, Comic Expo, and more.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cooper-Young Beerfest 10th Annual Cooper-Young Beerfest Cheers to beer!

Midtown Autowerks, 795 South Cooper Street

Saturday, October 19, 1-5 p.m.

Talk about crediting our ancestors with present-day discoveries and dalliances; the ancient Egyptians first documented the brewing process for beer on papyrus scrolls around 5,000 B.C.

Fast forward to 2019, the 10th annual Cooper-Young Beerfest will feature alcoholic offerings from 37 regional breweries. Thank the Pharaohs as you indulge in unlimited samples. That’s right — unlimited. Our namesake in Egypt — Memphis — reminds you to be responsible with the drinks of the Sphinx at this benefit for the Cooper-Young Community Association.

Book signing by Moziah Bridges and Tramica Morris, Novel

Novel, 387 Perkins Extended

Saturday, October 19, 2 p.m.

At the age of 9 years old, who can forget the cute kid who introduced a Southern gentleman’s staple to a whole new generation? Now he’s 17 and this Memphis kidpreneur wants to share his Mo’s Bows success secrets with other kids who have been bitten by the entrepreneurial bug. Bridges and Morris will discuss and sign their new book, Mo's Bows: A Young Person's Guide to Start-Up Success.

Return to Novel on Sunday as Dr. Larry Moore will discuss and sign his book, Images of Beale Street.

Moore is a professor of legal, social, and political environment at the University of Memphis with a BA from Vanderbilt University, MA from the University of Memphis, and a JD from Washington University. He’s "Moore" than qualified to write this book of historical fiction set on our iconic Beale Street as an award-winning researcher, writer, political analyst, attorney, and filmmaker.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dixon Gallery and Gardens Art on Fire, Dixon Gallery and Gardens

The Dixon Gallery & Gardens, 4339 Park Avenue

Saturday, October 19, 7-11 p.m.

Gather on the South Lawn for a festive fall party with a roaring bonfire, fabulous food, live music, the Hot Off the Wall art sale, a silent auction, and more.

You know what else is on fire? Dixon’s education outreach programs. Their programs reached more than 25,000 students last year and offered art classes to senior groups and individuals with Alzheimer’s along with their caregivers. Art therapy programs are designed for at-risk youth and young people and adults with developmental challenges. This is just a sampling of the Dixon’s education programs funded through Art on Fire.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.