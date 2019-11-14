Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: November 15th-17th

× Expand Photo courtesy of New Ballet Nut Remix, Cannon Center for Performing Arts

Cannon Center for the Performing Arts, 255 North Main

Friday, November 15, 7 p.m., Saturday, November 16, 5:30 p.m., and Sunday, November 17, 2:30 p.m.

Is it too early to start enjoying the magic of the Holiday Season? Not if you are "Spider" Alexander and more than 200 performers celebrating alongside the Memphis Symphony Orchestra. Best of all, your ticket purchase supports a young dancer. Ninety percent of the 200 performers are student artists. Many of the students would never have had the opportunity to learn alongside professionals in the field without community support.

Enjoy this Memphis tradition, a modern reinvention of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker, set on Beale Street. And watch your investment in a budding young star shine on stage.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Spillit Memphis Spillit Grand Slam: We're Coming Home! Sean C. Mosley, Spillit's storyteller in residence, has saved a special story for the Grand Slam.

Crosstown Arts Theater, 1350 Concourse

Friday, November 15. 7–10 p.m.

Who’s going home for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday? Or maybe someone is coming home to you. Maybe—just maybe—there’s a funny story about a past homecoming or anxiety about an upcoming one. That’s the premise of the Spillit Grand Slam of 2019.

Winners and runner-ups from each 2019 Spillit Slam will take the stage to share their six-minute Homecoming story and compete for the title of Spillit Grand Master Storyteller of Memphis, 2019.

The story might be funny, horrific, or heartwarming. We all have family and know all too well that the stories may contain elements of both comedy and tragedy. Let’s see what these storytellers have up their sleeves. After all, everyone likes a good story.

Need more stories about home? On Saturday, the Halloran Center, 255 South Main will feature From Where I Stand: Stories From Home. This theatrical storytelling performance, in partnership with the Refugee Empowerment Program, explores questions about home.

× Expand Photo courtesy of POTS Playhouse on the Square 50th Anniversary, Playhouse on the Square

Playhouse on the Square, 66 S. Cooper

Friday, November 15—Sunday, November 17

Circuit Playhouse Inc. was the parent organization of Playhouse on the Square. Born near the University of Memphis in rented space, a young troupe of actors fresh out of high school debuted their first production, a rock version of The Fantasticks.

Today, celebrate the half-century mark for Playhouse on the Square featuring three days of Gala, Alumni, and Family Day Celebrations. Saturday’s BBQ & Bus Tour coincides with opening day for POTS’ holiday production, Peter Pan.

Be there and be Square—Playhouse on the Square.

This is a great weekend for performances all over the city. Please check our performing arts calendar for more fine performances by our talented local thespians.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Downtown Dining Week Downtown Dining Week, Downtown Memphis

Throughout Downtown Memphis

Through Sunday, November 17, 2019

You might have noticed there is a concentration of events in or near Downtown Memphis this week. That’s because one of the best things about enjoying to a weekend event is that it generally involves a visit to a restaurant to fill hungry bellies with food and drink prior to or after your destination of choice. This weekend also coincides with Downtown Dining Week.

I’m here to save you money—you’re welcome—and highlight some great food in Downtown Memphis. Participating restaurants will offer three-course dinners and special menus for $20.19 as well as two-for-one lunches and special lunch menus for $10.19. Gratuity, taxes and drinks (unless specified) are not included in price.

Have fun, eat well, and maybe drop by a place you wouldn’t normally try for lunch or dinner. Who knows? It may become your future favorite restaurant in Downtown Memphis.

Photo courtesy of Bass Pro Santa's Arrival at Bass Pro Pyramid, 1 Bass Pro 2018 Santa's Wonderland Studio

Santa's Arrival at Bass Pro Pyramid

1 Bass Pro

Saturday, November 16, 5-8 p.m.

I know. Turkey’s not even on the table and Santa’s coming to town already. But it’s Santa and a chance to get some early shopping done. Bring the family to see the magical unveiling of Santa's Wonderland in Bass Pro Shops. The jolly old soul arrives at 5 p.m., free hot chocolate starting at 5:30 p.m., crafts and photos with Santa from 6-8 p.m., giveaways, and a tree lighting to delight all.

Locally grown shopping opportunities also include Broad Avenue Holiday Open House, Diane’s Art Gift Home Holiday Open House, and Cotton Row Uniques’ Holiday Open House.

While you are doing some shopping downtown, drop by Beale Street on Saturday for W.C. Handy’s Birthday Bicentennial Parade at 11 a.m. and showing of Mr. Handy Blues: A Documentary at New Daisy Theatre at 1 p.m. with book signing to follow by Muneer Nasser for Upright Bass: The Musical Life and Legacy of Jamil Nasser at 2 p.m.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.