Five Things to Do This Weekend in Memphis: May 3rd-5th

Beale Street Music Festival, Tom Lee Park

Tom Lee Park, off Riverside Dr.

Fri., May 3, 5 p.m., Sat., May 4, 1 p.m. and Sun., May 5, 1 p.m.

Yes, it's loud and crowded and most probably going to rain. But this is Memphis. Pull out your rain boots and wallow in the sound of a diverse lineup of over 60 musical artists. People watch, dance, sing along, and just have fun. This weekend kicks off a celebration of Memphis—200 years of rocking and rolling on the river.

Courage 5K, Levitt Shell

Levitt Shell, Overton Park

Sat., May 4th, 8 a.m.

Benefit for The West Institute and The Pink Wig Project, sponsored by Courage Thru Cancer.

Cooking Cinco de Mayo

Church Health, 1350 Concourse Ave. Ste. 142

Fri., May 3, 6-9 p.m.

Technically this class is on Cinco de Tres. But I look at it as an opportunity to learn how to cook for your actual Cinco de Mayo party on Sunday.

Chef Joshua House will guide you through these May selections

Grilled Mexican Corn with Lime and Ancho Chili

Romaine, Cojita and Black Bean Salad with Pico

Shrimp Enchilada with Avocado and Saffron Rice

Tres Leches Cake with Strawberries

Come with an appetite and your favorite wine or beer. Proceeds benefit Church Health’s nutrition programming.

The Music of Star Wars by MSO, Cannon Center

Cannon Center for the Performing Arts, 255 N. Main

Sat., May 4, 2:30 & 7:30 p.m.

Join MSO and Star Wars re-enactors for all things Star Wars. featuring John Williams’ iconic music from the classic motion picture series. Andrew Crust will conduct the music that will take you to a place “A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away!”

Opening reception for "Collaborations," Memphis Jewish Community Center Tennessee Craft artists collaborate creating mixed media work.

Memphis Jewish Community Center's Shainberg Gallery, 6560 Poplar

Sun., May 5, 1-3 p.m.

Take a break from the Beale Street Music Festival weekend madness downtown and see if you can find a watercolor drawing of an eye by my talented friend, Frederique Zindy. The trick is that it will be a part of part of one of three collaborative pieces done with Rose Conway, owner of Nautilus Pottery. See the completed pieces as well as other collaborative art pieces made by different artists—all in collaboration.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.