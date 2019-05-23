Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: May 24th-26th

× Expand Photo by Derek Rhodes Zoo Brew, Memphis Zoo

Memphis Zoo, 2000 Prentiss Place in Overton Park

Fri., May 24, 7-10 p.m.

Have a roaring good time while you monkey around. Enjoy more than 35 beer stations spread throughout the zoo, food for sale, and entertainment by Boo Mitchell and the Allstar Band.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Memphis in May Celebrate Memphis, Tom Lee Park

Tom Lee Park off Riverside Dr.

Sat., May 25, 3 p.m.

This is the Memphis in May bicentennial commemoration festival honoring our city's rich heritage and colorful history. Bring blankets, lawn chairs, and outside food to celebrate. Enjoy music, fireworks, an air show, the Mighty Lights Show, and more. Have a seat in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the World’s Longest Picnic Table. And so much more.

Arrive a little early for the Great American River Run, a half marathon and 5K race along the banks of the Mississippi River and through Downtown Memphis.

Happy Birthday, Memphis!

× Expand Apollo 11 Launch Party, Pink Palace Museum

Memphis Pink Palace Museum, 3050 Central

Sat., May 25, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

I know it’s hard to believe now that we have photos from Mars and beyond, but the race to to moon was a really big deal in the 60s. America cheered in unison as Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong stepped onto the surface. Personally, I was a little disappointed to learn it wasn’t made of cheese. We can’t have everything, now can we?

This far out family-friendly launch party will feature space-related activities including first-hand stories of the Apollo missions from Apollo 11 Flight Controller Bill Weppner.

Absolutely no Martians allowed. Unless they have cheese.

× Expand Memphis 200 Living History Tour, Backbeat Tours

Backbeat Tours, corner of Second and Beale (inside Blues City Cafe)

Sun., May 26, 1-3 & 3-5 p.m.

A modern-day bluesman and the colorful Boss Crump will introduce tourists to an eclectic mix of men and women, both famous and not-so-famous.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Autozone Park Memphis v San Antonio Holiday Weekend, Autozone Park

Autozone Park, Third and Union in Downtown Memphis

Sat.-Sun., May 25-26, 6:35 p.m. and Mon., May 27, 1:05 p.m.

The Redbirds celebrate the bicentennial of Memphis and Memorial Day in one long weekend. Fireworks, a double-header, and other treats help us to celebrate Memphis and honor our troops in style.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.