Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: May 10th-12th

Howard Hall, 2282 Madison

Preview Party—Fri., May 10, 5:30-8 p.m.

General Admission—Sat., May 11, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

One of my cousins came to visit our house when I was a kid. She was the daughter of my father’s sister. My cousin wanted to swim in our kiddie pool with us but didn’t bring a bathing suit. I’m sure whatever we were doing in that pool looked like big fun. We were known to build our own pedestals with lawn chairs, crates, shovels, and really anything we could balance or stack to jump into a foot of water.

Not having a bathing suit was not a problem at our house. If you were too shy to strip down to your skivvies, there was a pair of shorts and an old tee-shirt in any kid size you could imagine.

My mom grabbed my cousin and carried her football style under one arm to change into something poolside suitable. Swimming in anything but proper swimwear never hurt anyone. Though my prim and proper aunt might have had heart palpitations.

Years later, as an adult, my cousin told me that day was the coolest thing that had ever happened to her as a kid, “you’re mom didn’t blink an eye. I was never allowed to play like that at my house. She’s the coolest.”

Well, I think she’s pretty cool too. But time passes and things roll along in a procession, and now I have to say that my second cousin’s mom has joined that cool Mom club.

Robert Hodges (no affiliation with Prince Mongo) with Abandoned Treasures is my second cousin. His mom is the coolest. You see Robert has a keen eye for antiques. And while he was in high school he started amassing and selling antiques. He’s done a pretty great job and now partners with one of my favorite entities—Memphis Heritage. I’d be willing to bet Robert’s mom was his biggest cheerleader.

Come out this weekend and bring your mom. She’ll be in good company at this benefit for Memphis Heritage. Memphis magazine will be at the Preview Party with some special “Mom” swag and subscription offers.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Memphis Greek Festival Memphis Greek Festival 2019 This festival is music to the ears.

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 573 N. Highland

May 10-11, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

It's all Greek to me! And that's a great thing. For 61 years the Greeks (and Greek enthusiasts) of Memphis have enjoyed Greek dancing, Greek cuisine, and Greek music during the festival. The Kostas Kastanis Band will have you exclaiming, "Opa!"

Donate three canned food items to the Mid-South Food Bank for free admission.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Crosstown Arts Opening reception for “Stitched: Celebrating the Art of Quilting," Crosstown Concourse A regional show of blue-inspired quilts

Crosstown Arts at The Concourse, 1350 Concourse Ave., Suite 280

Fri., May 10 6-9 p.m.

This is not just an opening, it is a three-month quilting festival celebrating quilting and visual arts, with events, workshops, and two exhibition of not-your-grandma's quilts.

From 1965 through today, the art quilt movement has grown to become one of the most exciting art forms of the 21st century. The “Masterworks: Abstract & Geometric” show brings artwork from 29 internationally known artists working in the quilt medium to Memphis.This International quilt show illustrates the diversity of quilting today representing a range of styles across the abstract art spectrum.

A regional quilt challenge in conjunction with “Stitched: The Art of Quilting,” BLUE challenge features over 230 quilts in blue made by quilters and artists from the Mid-South.Artists were asked to design traditional, modern or art-focused quilts. These range from appliquéd, pieced, collaged, fused, engineered, hand- or machine-stitched, 3-D, painted, sculpted, and any variation in between. The only thing they have in common: 3 layers and stitching.

× Expand Photo courtesy of ArtsMemphis Art by Design, Pipkin Building

Pipkin Building, Mid-South Fairgrounds

Sat., May 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sun., May 12, 12-5 p.m.

Designers create custom vignettes for your discriminating eye. In addition to the designed spaces there are some designer events that might just be particularly pleasing for Mom this weekend—Mingle and Mimosas with Memphis Fashion Week, Ferguson’s Cocktail Party: Elegance and Decadence, and Ray Booth’s Evocative Interiors and Brunch. This tasteful five-day event benefits our city’s artists and arts organizations.

× Expand Memphis Brewfest, Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, 335 S. Hollywood

Sat., May 11, 4-7 p.m.

Join the fun on the field at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Tickets include unlimited samples from 50+ local, regional, and national craft brewers (plus imported favorites from around the world).

In addition, there will be live music from Drunk Uncle, unlimited beer samples, Amurica photobooth, food trucks, vendors, and more. Test your skills on the field at the Bell's Brewery QB Challenge. For a real treat, VIP Tickets include access to the VIP lounge in the newly renovated Memphis Tigers locker room, featuring a dedicated VIP entrance, souvenir MBF2019 tasting glass, private restrooms, catering provided by Aldo's Pizza Pies Midtown, Bardog Tavern, and Slider Inn. There will also be some VIP-only exclusive beer offerings.

