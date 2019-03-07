Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: March 8th-10th

Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Ext.

Fridays, Saturdays, 8 p.m., Sundays, 2 p.m. and Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Continues through March 31

A seminal event in American history as the nation is ready to declare independence... if only our founding fathers can agree. 1776 puts a human face on the pages of history as we see the men behind the national icons, determined to do the right thing for a fledgling nation. A funny, insightful and compelling drama with a striking score and legendary book.

Christian Brothers University Theater, 650 E. Parkway S.

Fri., March 8, 6 p.m.

I suppose when you become the #1 New York Times bestselling author of the Natchez Burning trilogy folks will line up for a complimentary copy of Cemetery Road which will distributed at the event. Cemetery Road is the return of an electrifying tale of friendship, betrayal, and shattering secrets that threaten to destroy a small Mississippi town.

Line tickets to meet the author will be distributed with books the evening of the event and are first come, first served. Greg Iles will be signing books after the discussion.

Memphis College of Art, 1930 Poplar

Sat., March 9, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Grind City Coffee Expo is centered around the celebrating the exploding Memphis coffee culture. From roasters to shops, the Expo is meant to show Memphians all the great options we have available in our amazing city by bringing the very best of the Memphis coffee community together under one roof. Even better, I'm told that the best water makes the best coffee. That's why proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Protect Our Aquifier.

Palladio Garden, 2231 Central Avenue

Sat., March 9, 10-11 a.m.

Gear up for the Cooper-Young Garden Walk, Where It's Been, Where It Is, and Where It's Going with Kim Halyak. Palladio Garden will host this free slide presentation. The 2019 Cooper-Young Garden Walk will be held the weekend of May 18 and 19 this year, its fourth year in existence. Started by the Cooper-Young Garden Club members, including Kim Halyak, this annual garden walk has done a lot for the community of Cooper-Young, the city of Memphis, and the horticultural community in general. A garden walk could do a lot for your neighborhood too and this is a great way to learn how to start one. Coffe and snacks for attendees.

WKNO Studio, 7151 Cherry Farms

Sun., March 10, 2-4 p.m.

Stop in for the opening exhibition featuring watercolors, acrylics, and oils by Don Meyers and pen and ink drawings by David Tankersley. Between these two men there is 65 years of artwork amidst their acting careers. It should be entertaining for arts sake.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.