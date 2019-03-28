Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: March 29th-31st

Here's what happened. I couldn't pick just five things to do this week. So I smushed together two fun things to do this weekend. The way these events are scheduled lends to the "smushing." Start your Friday in the morning traipsing through the verdure of the Agricenter while planning the perfect plot for your pansies and peonies with Master Gardeners. Shower. Make yourself presentable to the general public. Take your roseate self to the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art and Vive Le Smash with winemaker Jesse Katz. There will also be craft beer and goodies from some of your favorite restaurants for the smashing too.

If you decide to do this in reverse, Smash Friday night and Fling on Saturday morning.

Mais Oui?

Agricenter ShowPlace Arena, Farmer's Market

Fri., March 29, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sat., March 30, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

× Expand Vive Le Smash, Brooks Museum

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, 1934 Poplar

Fri., March 29, 6-10 p.m.

× Expand "The Road to Suffrage," Pink Palace Museum

Memphis Pink Palace Museum, 3050 Central

Sat., March 30, 1-4 p.m.

Let us end Women's History Month with a talk about women's rage. Suff-rage, that is. This symposium on the history of women's suffrage will feature speakers Dr. Nicole Etcheson, Dr. Sarah Wilkerson-Freeman, and Dr. Beverly Bond in conjunction with Making Memphis: 200 Years of Community, and the Tennessee Woman Suffrage Centennial Collaborative.

The Columns at One Commerce Square, 120 Monroe

Sat., March 30, 7-10 p.m.

Condomonium is an amazing party, annual public awareness event, and signature fundraiser for Choices, a small—but mighty—non-profit organization providing reproductive health care, education, and policy advocacy around reproductive health and rights.

Spend a fabulous evening at Memphis’ most outrageous party. If this is your jam and you’ve never missed a year of Condominium, there are some changes you need to know. The new venue (The Columns), the new layout (think lots of tables), a new schedule of events, new online voting, and more should get you very excited.

Memphis Hilton, 939 Ridge Lake

Sat., March 30, 6-10 p.m.

A lavish buffet dinner with cocktails, games, costumes, and a photo booth, with special guest Alton Fitzgerald White, Broadway’s powerhouse star. White will perform a special one-hour show as the Gala centerpiece benefiting TSC’s innovative Education Program.

Elmwood Cemetery, 824 S. Dudley

Sun., March 31, 2 p.m.

Who are the famous people buried at Elmwood? Not these folks! Join the staff for a 90-minute walking tour of the cemetery and we'll visit sites where people like Andrew Jackson, Mick Jagger, and Abraham Lincoln are absolutely not buried. That's not to say they don't have a connection to Elmwood, though.

