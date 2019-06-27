Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: June 28th-30th

× Expand Photo courtesy of North Mississippi Hill Country Picnic North Mississippi Hill Country Picnic, Waterford, MS

Corner of HWY 7 South and HWY 310, Waterford, Mississippi 38685

Fri.-Sun., June 28-30

Before moving to the big city of Memphis, most of my kinfolk worked on a farm and picked whatever was growing in the Mississippi Delta. Many never left and are buried in Sunflower County. A lot of Memphians can tell this same story. And it’s more than likely the reason North Mississippi Hill Country blues music is a revered native art form in these parts. This festival celebrates the legacies of departed North Mississippi blues legends, including Joe Callicott, Mississippi Fred McDowell, R.L. Burnside, Junior Kimbrough, and Otha Turner. And once again this festival will feature many of their children and grandchildren.

Think about making a pit stop in Waterford, Mississippi, if you’re driving in or out of town this weekend for Independence Day celebrations. It doesn’t get much more American than the North Mississippi Hill Country Picnic.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Woman's Exchange Woman's Exchange Gallery Happy Hour

Woman's Exchange Art Gallery, 88 Racine

Fri., June 28, 4-7 p.m.

Enjoy beautiful art, bites from Folk's Folly, and lively spirits during the Gallery Happy Hour. This alone should make you happy. More importantly, it is a celebration, tip o' the hat, and nod of the head to the artists and patrons of this show.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Stax Music Academy Stax Music Academy Summer Grand Finale, Levitt Shell

Levitt Shell, Overton Park

Sat., June 29, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

The culmination of the Stax Music Academy's Summer Music Experience features all ensembles in a high-energy concert of Stax Records hits and other music. Featuring live music, great times, family friendly activities, food trucks, concessions, outdoors, and more. Picnic baskets, beverages, blankets, and lawn chairs are always welcome.

× 1 of 2 Expand Bourguereau Community Day × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of The Brooks Museum Bouguereau Community Day Prev Next

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, 1934 Poplar

Sat., June 29, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

I’ve only had one social media “time-out” imposed on me. It was for posting a picture of “Young Girl Defending Herself Against Cupid” by William-Adolphe Bouguereau. The stern warning and consequence from Mark Zuckerberg implied the picture was "lewd content." I guess he’s loosened his morals a bit or maybe has discovered art and culture. In all likelihood, Zuckerberg had nothing to do with it but was an algorithm of sorts.

Whatever the reason, Bouguereau had much the same effect on the mid 19th-century Impressionist avant-garde who publicly denounced his work despite his popularity in France and the United States.

This exhibition explores the artist’s popularity in the United States. His modern and highly polished interpretations of classical subjects, as well as his intimate and idealized portrayals of peasant life, were avidly sought by American collectors.

Enjoy a fun, free Community Day in celebration of the Brooks’ summer exhibition, "Bouguereau & America." Make your own art, sketch from a live model with instructor Sunny Montgomery, watch a musical performance by Jessie Munson of Memphis Symphony Orchestra, view the exhibition, attend a film screening of James Sulkowski’s No Nonsense Realism: The Portrait, and more. Food vendors Café Brooks, Say Cheese, and Parker’s Concessions will be on site.

× Expand Photo courtesy of 129th Army Band Independence Celebration in Chimes Square Enjoy family fun and the music of the 129th Army Band.

Overton Square, 2101 Madison

Sun., June 30, 7-9 p.m.

Get ready for America's birthday! Overton Square is throwing a family-friendly celebration featuring a free outdoor concert by the 129th Army Band. You can catch the Amurica Photo Booth and Mili’s Flower Truck while enjoying local brews, burgers & dogs from Belly Acres, and kid-friendly crafts.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.