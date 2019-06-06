Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: June 7th-9th

× Expand Photo courtesy of Woodruff-Fontaine House Wedding Belles on Millionaire's Row

Woodruff-Fontaine House, 680 Adams

Fri., June 7, 5-8 p.m.

Another rainy weekend. If you you don’t melt in the rain, there are more than enough outside events to enjoy. If you want to stay dry though, I’m concentrating on fun things to do inside this weekend. This Saturday is also Best Friends Day, so grab a friend and enjoy this exhibition opening of wedding gowns on display from the 1850s-1960s at the Woodruff-Fontaine House. I’ll see you there with ‘Belles’ on.

× Expand Hairspray, Theatre Memphis

Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Ext.

Fridays, Saturdays, 8 p.m., Sundays, 2 p.m. and Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Continues through June 27

What a great weekend to spray up your do. Stock up on Aquanet because Tracy Turnblad is taking you back to 1962 and sharing her dream is to be on The Corny Collins Show, a local TV dance show. When she wins a role on the show she becomes an overnight celebrity and meets a colorful array of characters leading to social change as Tracy campaigns for the show’s integration.

Lucky for you, there are a lot of great performances this weekend including The Legend of Georgia McBride at Circuit Playhouse, The Wiz at Hattiloo, and Anastasia at the Orpheum.

× Expand Opening reception for the Woman's Exchange of Memphis Gallery Show

Woman's Exchange Art Gallery, 88 Racine

Sun., June 9, 2-5 p.m.

Tne ladies at The Woman's Exchange are at it again. Next year they celebrate 135 years. WE or Woman's Exchange first opened its doors in order to give women a place to sell their goods and make an income when women didn't have very many opportunities. We now have more opportunities but one of a kind merchandise has kept them going.

This weekend is the Gallery opening. I'll see you there with Memphis magazine swag and subscription offers.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Graceland Special Exhibits at Graceland Exhibition Center

Graceland Exhibition Center, 3717 Elvis Presley Blvd.

Mondays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Special exhibitions opened last weekend at the new Exhibition Center. Read Frank Murtaugh's piece about the Muhammad Ali exhibition.

× Expand Deb Spera in Coversation with Willy Bearden

Novel, 387 Perkins Ext.

Sun., June 9, 2 p.m.

A stunning tour de force following three fierce, unforgettable Southern women in the years leading up to the Great Depression. The author, Deb Spera will talk about her novel with Willy Bearden in conversation.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.