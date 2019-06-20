Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: June 21st-23rd

× Expand Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, Elmwood Cemetery

Elmwood Cemetery, 824 S. Dudley

Fri., June 21, 8:45 p.m.

The South seems to breed eccentric characters. This panoramic tale highlights some of those characters in Savannah who revolve around a murder and the subsequent trial of Jim Williams (Kevin Spacey), a self-made man, art collector, antiques dealer, bon vivant, and semi-closeted homosexual. John Kelso (John Cusack), a magazine reporter, finds himself in Savannah where he befriends Williams.

Elmwood Cemetery is the best place to watch Kelso’s brush with a torch singer, midnight graveyard rituals, and helping solve the mysteries surrounding the murder.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Agricenter International Feast On the Farm, Agricenter

Agricenter International, 105 S. Germantown

Sat., June 22, 6-11 p.m.

This tasting event has a country flair featuring 22 chefs and restaurants, silent and live auctions, live entertainment, and dancing. Proceeds benefit Agricenter’s agricultural education programs. Just a reminder that it pays to follow the Memphis magazine Facebook page. We gave away tickets worth $200 to our lucky friend, Cherie. Congratulations, Cherie! Look for more giveaways by liking our page here.

× Expand Photo courtesy of MAS Tiger Takeover, Memphis Animal Services

Memphis Animal Services, 2350 Appling City Cv.

Sat., June 22, 12-2 p.m.

Led by offensive line coach Ryan Silverfield, select members of the University of Memphis football team will “take over” as adoption counselors at MAS. The event will offer $20 adoption fees as the Tigers assist the MAS staff with pet adoptions.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Craft Food and Wine Festival Craft Food and Wine Festival, The Columns

The Columns at One Commerce Square, 120 Monroe

Sun., June 23, 4-9 p.m.

The festival, benefiting Church Health, will showcase locally produced bread, cheeses, fruit preserves, cured meats, and more from 40 vendors. An onsite shop will offer attendees an opportunity to purchase food.

Bon Appetit!

Traditional Ethiopian Coffee Ceremony

× Expand Photo by Flickr user Development Planning Unit University College London Traditional Ethiopian Coffee Ceremony, Art Village Gallery

Art Village Gallery, 410 S. Main

Sun., June 23, 1:30-5:30 p.m.

As a part of the "Visions of Illusion" exhibition by Ethiopian artist Zeinu Mudeser, Art Village presents a traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremony. The ceremony is an important cultural ritual that honors the birth of the coffee plant and celebrates Ethiopia as its homeland.

Guests will witness the preparation of and participate in the consumption of the coffee throughout the ceremony, as the ritual provokes insightful thought and a deeper cultural understanding of the coffee plant.

Queen Titile KesKessa will host two ceremonies at 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Please

RSVP, molly@artvillagegallery.com. There is limited seating.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.