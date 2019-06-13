Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: June 14th-16th

× Expand Photo courtesy of Junior Achievement of Memphis and the Mid-South Wine Down for BizTown, Junior Achievement

Junior Achievement, 307 Madison

Fri., June 14, 6-9 p.m.

A one-of-a-kind wine tasting event featuring a blind wine tasting, a silent auction, food, music by DJ A.O., and giveaways. Proceeds benefit K-12 students who participate in Junior Achievement's educational programs. Memphis magazine will be on hand with subscription specials and swag.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Memphis Heritage Opening reception for "Newman to Now"

Memphis Heritage, 2282 Madison

Sat., June 15, 3-4:30 p.m.

Exhibition of new works by Don Newman and Gary Walpole. The reception includes a demonstration of the digital exhibit, a demonstration of the type of camera used by Don Newman, and refreshments.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Literacy Mid-South Literatini, Novel. Memphis

Novel, 387 Perkins Ext.

Sat., June 15, 7-9 p.m.

Literacy Mid-South presents the seventh annual Literatini, featuring craft cocktails, music, delicious food, a locally curated silent auction, and books.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Memphis Juneteenth Juneteenth Urban Music Festival, Robert R. Church Park

Robert R. Church Park, corner of Fourth and Beale

June 14-16

A festival might just make dear ol' Dad happy this Father's Day weekend. And there is something for every dad. This is the closing weekend for performances at The Memphis FRINGE Festival held at McCoy Theatre, Rhodes College, 2000 N. Parkway. For dad's who like dogs, there will be Puppypalooza #2 at Crosstown Concourse, 1350 Concourse on Sat., June 15, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. A rockin' good time will be had by dad at Graceland’s Father’s Day Weekend Celebration held at Graceland, 3717 Elvis Presley, on Fri., June 14-1 p.m. and Sun., June 16-10 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Redbirds Father's Day Buffet with the Redbirds

AutoZone Park, 198 Union

Sun., June 16, 2:05 p.m.

Don't just celebrate Dad this weekend. Take him out to the ballpark. Get a ticket to the game and an all-you-can-eat buffet with hamburgers, hot dogs, potato chips, cookies, bottled water, and Coca-Cola products (two drinks per person). All dads and kids can run the bases after the game. Free ice cream to kids 12 and under, and Redbirds players are scheduled to sign autographs on the concourse from 1:15-1:35 p.m.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. I hope you have a great weekend.