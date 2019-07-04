Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: July 5th-7th

× Expand Photo courtesy of St. Jude St. Jude Memphis Stampede

Cook’s Lake, 4249 N. Watkins

Fri., July 5, 8-10:30 p.m.

The day after the 4th of July celebrations, I can't think of anything much more patriotic than a rodeo. Especially one that benefits St. Jude. Proceeds from this International Professional Rodeo event do just that. Giddy-up, cowboy to this family-friendly action packed Pro Rodeo featuring top cowboys and cowgirls competing for thousands of dollars in prize money.

× Expand Red, White, and Brew Tour

Backbeat Tours, corner of Second and Beale

Sat., July 6, 6-9 p.m.

Want to continue celebrating? How about a patriotic beer tour? Tour two local breweries on the famous Mojo Music bus. The tour includes a performance by a local musician, beer, and a pizza dinner.

× Expand Photo by Flickr user Theo Crazzolara Hangover Pancake Brunch

Hi-Tone, 412-414 N. Cleveland

Sun., July 7, 12-3 p.m.

Slow down there, cowpoke. Maybe you celebrated a little too much. That's okay. Hi-Tone has your hair of the dog. This is the second installment of a silly food series. All you can handle pancakes, bacon, sausage, and fruit, with drink specials and an anything-goes dress code. Feel free to come in your pajamas and pig out on pancakes.

× Expand International Carnival on the River: Rep Your Flag, Memphis Riverboats

Memphis Riverboats, 45 S Riverside

Sat., July 6, 8:30 p.m.-12 a.m.

Keep waving your red, white, and blue—or the colors of your choosing. This Tropical-style fiesta with Caribbean food and rhythms will be held on the Island Queen. Bring your favorite flag or wear your county's colors. It's a party, so any other party clothing, including carnival costumes, are perfect for this cruise. Cash bar. Ages 21+.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Graceland All-American July 4th Getaway

Graceland, 3717 Elvis Presley

Thur., July 4 through Sun., July 7

There’s nothing more American than Elvis, rock ‘n’ roll, fireworks, BBQ, movies, and NASCAR. Graceland has them all this weekend with a special appearance on Saturday by the incomparable Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo in concert.

Be sure to wear your blue suede shoes. It's patriotic!

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.