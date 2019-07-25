Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: July 26th-28th

× Expand Photo courtesy of Stock&Belle Opening Reception for "A Love Letter to My Porch," Stock&Belle Art, books, food, and more during SoulRight Trolley Night.

Stock&Belle, 387 S. Main

Fri., July 26, 6-9 p.m.

Explore the arts district’s restaurants, bars, shops, and galleries at this installation of the free, ongoing last-Friday event, which features live music from some of Memphis’ rising stars on the SoulRight Music Stage in front of the new Slider Inn.

“A Love Letter to My Porch” is an exhibition of new work by Grace Porter. Just one of many wonderful SoulRight things to do on South Main Trolley Night to kick off your weekend.

× Expand Photo courtesy of WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational World Golf Championships FedEx St. Jude Invitational, TPC at Southwind

TPC at Southwind, 3325 Club at Southwind

Through July 28, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

This annual event benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is one of the most elite competitions of the year. Excited fans watch as some of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking tee it up in a series of four annual events.

This year in particular pays homage to golf in Memphis. Read Frank Murtaugh's tribute here.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Elmwood Cemetery Jimmy Ogle Talks and Tours Filmed by Willy Bearden for Memphis 200.

From Elmwood Cemetery to the Mississippi River

All Weekend

Starting Friday, Jimmy Ogle Tours will be filmed by Willy Bearden. Hold on to your hats, it will be non-stop action with these two historical heavyweights all weekend long.

What’s all the fuss?

Well, if you haven’t heard, Jimmy Ogle is about to leave the building—or rather, the Memphis area. Not to mention it’s a banner bicentennial year for Memphis. And who better to document an archival series about Memphis with our most passionate historian than the brilliant artistry of Bearden?

Most tours are free. None over $20. Friday’s cruise by Capt. William Lozier of Memphis Riverboats will show a unique perspective of the Mississippi River and Memphis riverfront. Well worth the Jackson, I’d say. Especially when you consider Andrew Jackson built the first boat landing and ramp for commerce at the bottom of Market Street.

Saturday, several tours at Elmwood will be offered. And Finally on Sunday, free Memphis tours round out the weekend—as told by Ogle, filmed by Bearden.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Metal Museum The Fantastical Festival, Metal Museum Harry Potter- themed metal magic awaits you at The Fantastical Festival.

Metal Museum, 374 Metal Museum Dr.

Thu., July 25, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Fri., July 26, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sat., July 27, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

This multi-day event celebrating the birthday of the magical J.K. Rowling culminates a Fantastical Festival on Saturday. Explore the magic of metal in the wizarding world; forged aluminum wands, cast pewter patronus, whirlygig time-turner, or golden snitch.

It’s fantastical fun!

× Expand Book signing by Patrick O'Daniel Author discusses and signs, "Crusaders, Gangsters, and Whiskey: Prohibition in Memphis."

Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar

Sat., July 27, 1-3 p.m.

Prohibition, with all its crime, corruption, and cultural upheaval, ran its course after thirteen years in most of the rest of the country―but not in Memphis, where it lasted thirty years. Patrick O’Daniel takes a fresh look at those responsible for the rise and fall of Prohibition, its effect on Memphis, and the impact events in the city made on the rest of the state and country.

Leave it to Memphis to set the standard for the rest of the state and country. Y'all wouldn't understand—it's a Memphis thing. But O'Daniel will certainly take a 'shot' at explaining it.

Leave it to Memphis to set the standard for the rest of the state and country. Y'all wouldn't understand—it's a Memphis thing. But O'Daniel will certainly take a 'shot' at explaining it.