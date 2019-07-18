Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: July 19th-21st

× Expand WEVL Blues on the Bluff, Metal Museum

Metal Museum, 374 Metal Museum

Saturday, July 20, 6 p.m.

Bring your chairs and blankets and celebrate 31 years of fun on the bluffs of the Mississippi River in a beautiful park-like setting on the grounds of the Metal Museum. Giant shady oaks, cool river breeze, fantastic music, and absolutely the best view of the Mississippi in the entire Mid-South. This annual fundraiser party for WEVL Memphis 89.9 FM features brews from Memphis Made, Fuel food truck, MEMPopS, and music by Lightnin' Malcolm, Ghost Town Blues Band, and The MDs.

× Expand Photo courtesy of OUTMemphis OUTbid 2019, The Cadre 30th anniversary swag bag only available at OUTbid 2019.

Cadre Building, 149 Monroe

Saturday, July 20, 6:30-10 p.m.

This special benefit evening honors three decades in pursuit of a more affirming Memphis. A live and silent auction will be accompanied by dinner, drinks, dancing, and the announcement of the new Roll of Honor, 14 individuals (to be announced) who will be recognized for contributions to LGBTQ causes. A new OUTMemphis video from Forever Ready Productions will be introduced; there'll be music from DJ Cashmere; and Phillis Lewis, CEO of Love Doesn’t Hurt, will be our emcee. Brand-new 30th-anniversary swag will be on hand for this 30th anniversary of OUTMemphis. Featuring dinner, drinks, dancing, and more.

× Expand Bluff City 200, Benjamin Hooks Library W.C. Handy sheet music will be on display among other Memphis memorabilia.

Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar

Saturday, July 20, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

The library is turning the Memphis & Shelby County Room into a museum exhibit for a day, featuring display cases full of hundreds of items significant to Memphis history. From Elvis’ high school yearbook, W.C. Handy’s sheet music, posters from Beale Street shows, diaries written by yellow fever survivors from the 1800s, programs for Dr. Martin Luther King’s last march, menus from classic Memphis restaurants, Goldsmith's brochures, Keep X-Way Out of Overton Park bumper stickers, Memphis Mardi Gras invitations, and Liberty Bowl programs. Don’t miss this chance to learn how we became who we are.

This is your history. Come see it.

× Expand Time Warp: Worst Movies Ever, Malco Summer Drive-In

Malco Summer Drive-In, 5310 Summer

Saturday, July 20, 8:30 p.m.

Drive in for another round of some of the best bad movies ever made, as we explore just how hilariously dumb Hollywood can get. Four movies will be screened that are so cringingly stupid, so hopelessly inept, and so legendarily terrible, that they’re amazing. It takes a special level of “awful” to become a beloved cult favorite of cinema garbage. And Time Warp has four of the best — worst? — in one hilarious night.

× Expand Photo by Flickr user Sil Silv PUP-Up Rescue Benefit

Palladio Garden, 2231 Central

Saturday, July 20, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

I'm sure you could use a dog for your garden. Meet the right one for you when you pop-up for Pup-Up where you already buy all your gardening flowers and fixtures. This pop-up benefits the Collierville Animal Shelter, the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County, Real Good Dog Rescue, and Wilson Animal Rescue.

You're really going to dig it!

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.