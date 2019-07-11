Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: July 12th-14th

× Expand Photo by Carrie O'Guin Memphis Flyer Burger Week Beef up your weekend at participating restaurants in the Mid-South.

Various locations, visit website for participating locations

July 10-16

Enjoy some of the best burgers Memphis has to offer during lunch and dinner hours at special $5.99 Burger Week prices. Want to win some meaty prizes? Say “double cheese” and share your burger pic during Memphis Flyer Burger Week on Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #flyerburgerweek and tagging @memphisflyer.

DMC Birthday Bash, Mud Island River Park Get a front seat for DMC birthday celebrations. Superhero Training Day, Mud Island River Park Soulin' on the River, Mud Island River Park

Mud Island River Park, 125 N. Front

Fri., July 12, 6 p.m., Sat., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Oh, boy does this river town has a weekend planned for you. Friday starts off at The Grove on Mud Island for a summer concert series. This free event features music from soulful Memphis band Black Cream. Lawn chairs and coolers are welcome.

On Saturday, the Downtown Memphis Commission birthday bash celebrates summer birthdays—and summer, in general. Featuring a kid Dj, splash-park, games, inflatables, obstacle course, hula hoops, face-painting, music, games, and more. Bring towels. You'll want to dry off to join superheroes. Create superhero profiles, and learn to exercise superpowers to save our own neighborhoods and our city.

Hamilton, The Orpheum Memphis

The Orpheum, 203 S. Main

Sundays, 1 & 6:30 p.m., Saturdays, 2 & 8 p.m. and Tuesdays-Fridays, 7:30 p.m. Continues through July 28

It's opening weekend for the smash-hit musical about the life of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

Can't get enough? Enjoy an evening of Hamiltunes at The Dixon Gallery & Gardens on Sunday, July 14, 4-7 p.m. This performance will feature you—singing and drinking in a very welcoming, non-competitive environment. Participants can sing along to the cast recording of Hamilton: The Musical.

Velvetina's Blue Moon Revue, Mollie Fontaine Lounge

Mollie Fontaine Lounge, 679 Adams

Every other Thursday-Saturday, 7-9 p.m. Continues through Aug. 31

Grab your July Memphis magazine and read Jon Spark's sizzling article about Velvetina and her burlesque show at Mollie Fontaine Lounge—three nights a week. Karen Pulfer Focht documented the flirt in photographs. You can see the live show for yourself when you mosey on down to Millionaire Row for a front-row seat.

Opening reception for "Short Stories," by Jack Spencer

David Lusk Gallery, 97 Tillman

Sun., July 14, 6-8 p.m.

"I wanted to create a mood, something unique."—Jack Spencer

Jack Spencer builds miniature vignettes in his studio to create a sense of an interior and superimposes his recognized photographs through windows and doorways. The resulting worlds transport the viewer just beyond the realm of reality into a surreal world where subjectivity reigns.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.