Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: January 3rd-5th

× Expand Photo by Flickr user tracyshaun The Art of Dinner, Church Health

Church Health, 1350 Concourse Avenue, Suit 142

Friday, January 3, 2020, 6-9 p.m.

There’s a new year here and you made some resolutions, didn’t you? Let’s talk about how to keep them.

Should your resolution involve eating healthier, Chef Joshua House is here to help. This month is all about healthy soul food. Hopefully, you had your black-eyed peas for luck and some greens for money on New Year’s Day. Let House show you how to cook them — and other traditional soul foods — in a healthy way. Now that you’re on a roll, let’s talk about your next resolution — adding more art and culture to your life.

× Expand Photo courtesy of David Lusk Gallery Opening reception for "Between A Thought & A Thing"

David Lusk Gallery, 97 Tillman

Friday, January 3, 6 p.m.

This exhibition of sculpture and paintings by Tad Lauritzen Wright can help satisfy your resolve to surround yourself with more intellectual stimulation and art. You know, like a thought and a thing.

What’s exciting about this exhibition is that Wright embraces the imperfections of his work.

"The paintings and sculptures in this body of work all engage imperfections of the handmade." — Tad Lauritzen Wright

That’s a great lesson to bring into the new year. While resolving to improve yourself, go easy. Imperfections create the unique authentic beauty of you.

And we like that about you.

Improv Underground VII

× Expand Photo courtesy of Bluff City Liars Improv Underground VII, The Brass Door

The Brass Door, 152 Madison

Friday, January 3, 8 p.m.

Do you know what would be the best resolution of all for 2020? Laugh more. Laugh long and loud and liberally. Not maniacally, mind you. More like the audience at a Bluff City Liars performance. Come see for yourself on Friday at The Brass Door. There will be opportunities for audience participation, short- and long-form improvisation, and prizes. Yes. Prizes.

Tootie Two Times and 25 other Memphis comedians know you’ll want more laughs this weekend. They have graciously offered to entertain you with a 25 First Jokes performance on Saturday at Hi Tone. Each comic will tell the first joke they wrote in the new year. Each comic’s performance will be rated by the audience. The top two scorers and the lowest scorer will come back to the stage for five-minute sets. Then the audience will choose a winner.

My 2020 prediction is that with all the laughs this weekend, we’re all winners.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shelby Farms Park BuffaGLO Run, Shelby Farms

Shelby Farms Park, Visitor's Center, 6903 Great View Drive North

Saturday, January 4, 6-8 p.m.

Seven in ten people admit they’ve cheated on a New Year’s resolution before. I’m pretty sure it’s ten in ten, but the other three just won’t admit it.

Did you make a resolution to get more exercise? Not to worry. Your beast of a burden can be helped by a beast of burden at BuffaGLO. Start your 2020 exercise routine on the winding path through Starry Nights in this un-timed 4K fun race benefiting Shelby Farms Park Conservancy. The buffalo will cheer you to the finish.

You still might break your resolution at some point in the year — whether you admit it or not. But it won’t be broken this night.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Calvary Episcopal Church Evensong, Calvary Episcopal Church

Calvary Episcopal Church, 102 North 2nd

January 5, 2020, 5-6 p.m.

Some resolutions have nothing to do with the outer self, and more to do with the inner self. Choral Evensong, a peace-inducing service of song held at the even point where the active day turns to restful night allows for contemplation. This 470-year Choral music tradition is free of charge without demands of belief or any kind of religious affiliation.

Much like the transition from day to night, participation can also be a peaceful way to transition out of the old year and into the new.

May you have a healthy, happy, peaceful new year full of laughter, good food, and good friends. Thanks for allowing Memphis magazine to play a part.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.