Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: January 31st-February 2nd

× Expand Black History Month Celebration Kick-Off, Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum

Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum, 826 North Second

Saturday, February 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Memphis has a lot of interesting, educational, and fun events in store for you during Black History Month. I can’t wait to share them with you as the month unfolds. Meanwhile, February 1st is National Freedom Day and the kick-off for this special month at the Underground Railroad Museum. Ekpe Abioto will perform with high energy in the spirit of African music. Learn the importance of freedom through a photo exhibit, “Images of Africa Before & After the Middle Passage” by Jeff and Shaakira Edison. Tour the Museum and enjoy activities in a festival-like atmosphere. Every Saturday in February the celebration continues at the Museum with poetry, book signings, an artist market, and more.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Blind Raccoon International Blues Challenge

The Orpheum, 203 S. Main

Saturday, February 1, noon

I hope you have been enjoying the Blues offerings this week as fans and artists from around the world have gathered at various venues on Beale Street. Music industry panels, workshops, masterclasses, afternoon jams, late-night jams, and more started on Tuesday. The best-undiscovered blues talent from near and far will now compete at the finals on Saturday at the Orpheum. Of course, you still have events before Saturday. Visit blues.org for events leading up to Saturday’s finale.

While you are downtown, stop in at the 5th Anniversary Party for South Main Sounds featuring Amy Jamison, Dan Montgomery, Bree Ogden, and Andrew Ryan. Mark Parsell and some faithful songwriters have been making music at the 550 South Main storefront since January 2015. Folks from 25 states as well as Canada, UK, Italy, Australia, Netherlands, and Kenya have enjoyed a tune or two there. Notable performers have even done a ditty down at South Main Sounds like Ashley McBryde and The Squirrel Nut Zippers among others.

× Expand Opening reception for "New Landscapes," Caritas Village

The Caritas Village, 2509 Harvard

Friday, January 31, 5-7 p.m.

What a treat this weekend for art lovers. BrainStormArts artist Amelia Lovel will be exhibiting her original landscape works. Prints and other merchandise will also be available benefiting charities that benefit survivors of traumatic brain injuries.

Photo courtesy of Fogelman Galleries "To Weave Blue"

All weekend, Fogelman Galleries of Contemporary Art at the University of Memphis will be having talks, demonstrations, a tour, and a reception for "To Weave Blue (Poema al tejido).” This Exhibition is work related to weaving by six contemporary artists and poets from Guatemala. They consider the production of textiles as a site for knowledge, language transmission, and cultural tradition in Maya communities. Seen together, these artists’ works in textiles, video, poetry, performance, and installation encompass ways of understanding history, relationships, legacies of violence, and survival. The works also evoke non-Western models for art’s place in everyday life, offering a narrative that exists independent of Western visual art’s traditions.

Photo courtesy of AMUM Juried Student Exhibition "Grief" by Jonquil Lindsey

While you are on the campus, stop by the opening reception for the "37th Annual Juried Student Exhibition: Juror Tyler Stallings” at AMUM in the Communication & Fine Arts Building on Saturday, 3-6 p.m.

“Memphis can be seen as a kind of artistic utopia.” —Tyler Stallings, Juror

Stallings of Frank M. Doyle Arts Pavilion, Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, California chose 43 artists for this exhibition. In his statement, he noted “particular strengths with ceramic and sculptural works.”

It’s also time for the very popular art whodunit, “Incognito: Art Soiree and Silent Auction.” Join host Kacky Walton of WKNO for an evening of art, drinks, music, and hors d’oeuvres. Purchase your favorite painting outright for $250 or at auction. The artist remains unknown until the painting is purchased, at which time the artist is unmasked to sign your masterpiece. Will it be someone famous or a novice? No matter. You’ve already chosen your favorite, you love it, and it benefits Memphis Botanic Garden’s outreach and education programs.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Oothoon's Ethiopian Coffee Ceremony, Oothoon's

Oothoon’s, 410 N. Cleveland

Saturday, February 1, 2-4 p.m.

I’ve only attended one Ethiopian Coffee Ceremony, but the sights and smells still linger in my mind. It is absolutely intoxicating and visually stimulating. Here’s your chance to enjoy the best coffee in the world while learning about the history and cultural significance of Ethiopian coffee.

Before your afternoon coffee, head to Tiger Lane for Bluff City Fire and Ice Polar Bear Plunge and Chili Cook-Off. This is a new location for those of you who just couldn’t wait to plunge into the Mississippi River. The water will be just as cold and the chili will be just as hot. It’s all good fun benefiting our friends at Special Olympics.

× Expand Photo courtesy of FedExForum Harlem Globetrotters, FedExForum

FedExForum, 191 Beale

Saturday, February 1, 7 p.m.

The Harlem Globetrotters are a part of the Black Diamond Basketball League founded nearly 100 years ago in Chicago. They combine athleticism, theater, and comedy in their style of play. Over the years, they have played more than 26,000 exhibition games in 124 countries and territories which includes over 450 live events worldwide each year.

More importantly, they are a favorite of my pre-teen nephew and his three sisters, just as they were a favorite to kids in every generation for almost 100 years. It’s nice that some things transcend generations. This is a perfect opportunity to plan a family outing that is sure to be a slam dunk for everyone from great grandparents to toddlers.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.