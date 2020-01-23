Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: January 24th-26th

× Expand Photo by Carla McDonald Memphis the Musical, Playhouse on the Square

Playhouse on the Square, 66 S. Cooper

Thursdays-Saturdays, 8 p.m. and Sundays, 2 p.m. Continues through February 8

Even if you’ve seen a previous performance and don’t think you want to see it again — you should see this performance.

I had more than a few opportunities to see Memphis in Memphis — including the 2016 performance at Playhouse on the Square. I even had the opportunity to see Memphis on Broadway. Each time the opportunity arose, it never manifested.

Since this was my first Memphis experience, I invited a friend who had seen a National Tour performance. He whined convincingly, “I’ve already seen it,” followed by a litany of unflattering character performance reviews. I reminded him that this might be different, a local production (directed and choreographed by Jordan Nichols and Travis Bradley).

Breyannah Tillman Magazine cover featuring 2018 Ostranders Larry Riley Rising Star Award recipient.

To be fair, my friend complains a lot and I promised we could leave at intermission if he didn’t like it. "Predictable" was a common criticism of the storyline from the Broadway Tour. Predictable or not, I wanted to see this particular Memphis cast. Quite a few names on the playbill, including Breyannah Tillman who graced the cover of Memphis magazine in October 2018, were familiar.

I saw this performance with fresh eyes and loved it. The characters were interesting and likable. It’s easy to tell when you are witnessing folks who compose a good team. The cast genuinely seemed to like working with one another. I personally witnessed a non-scripted, sapient wink and nod here and there from one performer to another. Dawn Bradley and Nathan McHenry, who play the lead roles, were particularly outstanding.

So, what did my disagreeable friend think?

We stayed to the end.

Go see Memphis.

× Expand Photo by Flickr user Steph Chocolate Fantasy, Agricenter

Agricenter International, Showplace Arena,105 S. Germantown

Saturday, January 25, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Consuming a cocoa product could help improve blood vessel function in the kidneys, according to research published in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology. Now that we know it’s healthy, consume all the cookies, candy, ice cream, and pastries you want. Even better, this sweet fantasy includes music, entertainment, a live auction, and games benefiting the National Kidney Foundation.

× Expand Read in Peace: A Book Event

Elmwood Cemetery, 824 S. Dudley

Saturday, January 25, 1 p.m.

Some say print is dead. How fitting then to find it alive and well at Elmwood Cemetery at this book event where select local authors know where the bodies are buried:

Chanelle Benz, The Gone Dead (fiction)

John Babb, Voices of the Dead (historical fiction)

Wayne Dowdy, Lost Restaurants of Memphis (history)

Susan Adler Thorp, Beloved: A View of One of the South's Oldest Jewish Cemeteries as Photographed by Murray Riss (photography)

Each author will speak about and read from their published work, take your questions, and sign copies. Novel Bookstore will be on-site with a limited number of books by each author available for sale.

Meet in the Chapel by the entrance. Admission is $5 per person and all proceeds benefit nonprofit, historic Elmwood Cemetery.

× Expand Photo courtesy of University of Memphis Chinese New Year Festival featuring Jinlinglong

University of Memphis, Rose Theatre, 470 University

Saturday, January 25, 6-8:30 p.m.

It's the Year of the Rat. Belz Museum of Asian and Judaic Art has teamed up with the University of Memphis to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

The first full moon on the lunar calendar ushers in cultural demonstrations, paper-cutting, origami, Chinese knotting, calligraphy, Tai Chi, and cultural films from noon to 4 p.m. at the museum. Later in the day at the University of Memphis Rose Theatre, you can enjoy the largest celebration of Chinese New Year in the Mid-South. Festivities include lion dance, martial arts, fashion show, cultural dances, and the Jinlinglong World Music Band from China.

Opening weekend Brunch + Talk for "Augusta Savage: Renaissance Woman,” Dixon Gallery

The Dixon Gallery and Gardens, 4339 Park

Sunday, January 26, noon-3 p.m.

The Dixon Gallery and Gardens has a smorgasbord of interesting and diverse exhibitions that have just opened or are opening this weekend. If there was ever a time to visit, that time is now. Before we get to “Augusta Savage: Renaissance Woman,” let’s back up.

Lawrence Matthews’ "To Disappear Away: Places Soon To Be No More,” a photographic journey through changing neighborhoods, opened last weekend. The opening reception for "Who Is That Artist: Kong Wee Pang,” an exhibition of interactive space with modular mural elements that will allow the viewer to participate in the creative process, is Saturday.

Sunday is the high point. "At Home at the Dixon,” an exhibition of work Inspired by William Chase’s "A Memory" by William Eggleston and Jennifer Steinkamp will begin (Read the article by Jon Sparks for highlights). Also in the queue, "Under Construction: Collage from The Mint Museum,” an exhibition exploring the dynamic medium of collage focusing on Romare Bearden who is widely credited with rejuvenating and reinvigorating the technique. This fascinating show features more than 30 international artists and the impact of the collage aesthetic in the fields of painting, printmaking, photography, and assemblage work.

Now for the finale to your weekend — opening buffet and artist talk for the Savage exhibition.

Chef Phillip Dewayne of Park + Cherry, the Garden’s restaurant, will delight you with a Harlem Renaissance-inspired menu of seafood gumbo, corn soufflé, peach cobbler, and more. The menu is based on the movement in early 20th century Harlem, a black cultural mecca, and the subsequent social and artistic explosion that resulted. Savage was no small part of that movement. Lunch will be followed by a lecture, "Black Women Artists and Institution Building During the 'New Negro Movement,'" by Dr. Earnestine Jenkins, associate professor of art at the University of Memphis.

Admission to the exhibition and opening lecture is included in your buffet ticket purchase.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.